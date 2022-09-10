Tom Daley shares what he and husband Dustin like to do every night in bed

Diver Tom Daley has been sharing advice with the readers of Cosmopolitan UK on how to keep a happy marriage. Daley, 28, wedded husband, Dustin Lance Black, 48, five years ago.

“When we get to bed, we always ask each other what our best and worst part of the day was.

“It’s a good opportunity to share something nice, but then also share something that [wasn’t].

“It doesn’t necessarily have to mean I’m p***ed off about him, it could be anything, but just being able to create that conversation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)



Related: Tom Daley on the reasons he and Dustin Lance Black opted for surrogacy

“Imposter syndrome”

Daley met Black in early 2013. They became parents to a son, Robbie, in 2018. The couple have indicated they are open to the idea of more kids at some stage.

Daley also spoke to Cosmopolitan about how special it was to him to win his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“I was thinking of all of the things I had to do to get to that point, all the times my Dad had taken me to training, how I wished he was there to see it,’ he said. ‘How I wished Lance, Robbie and my Mum were there to see it.

“It was almost disbelief, but also the first moment where I really felt a true sense of peace and contentment within myself.

“For the longest time, I felt like a fraud.

“I had impostor syndrome, because I’d never won. People would refer to me as an Olympic champion or whatever, but I wasn’t, and I never felt like I could correct them. So, to finally have just done it, was just really nice.”

Daley is currently taking a break from competitive diving. He has yet to announce whether he will try to compete at the next Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Coming out

Daley also told Cosmopolitan that he now “wishes he was never in” after coming out on YouTube in 2013. However, he said coming out was hard because he was already in the public eye and having to answer questions about his life away from sport.

“I didn’t know if anyone was trying to out me or be spiteful,” he said.

“There were many different areas that I had to be careful about. It was just a lot… But I got to the point of, ‘I don’t care.’ I have to be me and I never want to be seen to be lying or ashamed of who I am.”

Related: Tom Daley shows off new swimwear and it’s definitely a different look for him