Tom Daley shares series of thirst traps for a good cause

British diving champ Tom Daley is currently participating in a grueling four-day trek, rowing, cycling, running and swimming event from London to Plymouth.

The event is raising money as part of the Hell of a Homecoming for Red Nose Day campaign for the Comic Relief charity organization.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Daley revealed in a promo. “I mean, I’ve trained for the Olympics, but I’ve never done any kind of endurance training, let alone swimming in that freezing water. Let me tell you, it’s cold.”

Now in its third day, the Olympic gold medalist has been charting his progress and updating fans via Instagram.

“85 miles down, 45 to go!” he posted on his story Wednesday:

Several of his other updates have gotten fans’ attention for other, obvious reasons.

We definitely approve of this thirst-trap-for-a-good-cause campaign:

Here are some videos of his progress, set to Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, naturally:

