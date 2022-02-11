Tom Daley shows off new swimwear and it’s definitely a different look for him

Tom Daley could probably fill a closet with swimwear at this point in his career, but the Olympic diving champion is opting for a whole new look to prepare for his next aquatic endeavor.

Daley is training for a four-day trek, rowing, cycling, running and swimming event from London to Plymouth. For the swimming portion, he’ll need more than just a Speedo to handle the frigid temperatures.

“Here are some pics of me getting used to cold water swimming!” the out, gold medalist posted to Instagram.

In the second slide, Daley reveal the Speedo underneath the wetsuit. It’s all about layering.

“Quads are popping,” responded Daley’s diving partner, Matty Lee.

The event is raising money as part of the Hell of a Homecoming for Red Nose Day campaign for the Comic Relief charity organization.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Daley revealed in a recent promo. “I mean, I’ve trained for the Olympics, but I’ve never done any kind of endurance training, let alone swimming in that freezing water. Let me tell you, it’s cold.”

Daley and Lee won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s synchronized 10m platform dive in Tokyo. The pair narrowly beat China’s Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen, who took silver.