Tom Daley teaches us how to make eggnog while looking sexy in an ugly Christmas sweater

Olympic diver Tom Daley has been having himself a very merry Christmas season. His latest social media post shows him making eggnog from scratch. Impressive!

Although it’s a sponsored post with a British eggs brand, we reckon anyone eggnog fans will find it useful.

Wherever you’re based, just be sure to use fresh eggs. You can also use pasteurized egg whites that are available to buy in a carton if you are worried about egg safety. (It’s the egg white part of the recipe that’s uncooked.)

Besides his diving, Daley has established himself as a lover of knitting. In the video, he wears painted nails and a colorful Christmas Tree sweater which, honestly, we need ASAP.

A couple of days ago, he and his husband Dustin Lance Black donned matching holiday sweaters for a family trip to a local Christmas-themed park with their son, Robbie.

Check out pics from the family outing…

