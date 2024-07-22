God bless Olympics season!

Our favorite gay diver and gold medallist Tom Daley is busy preparing for his fifth consecutive Olympics in Paris this month.

And when he’s not getting speedo-ready, Daley has been sharing BTS footage with his followers.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

In his latest Instagram and TikTok post, he just debunked a serious Olympic Village rumor. Well, more or less.

According to The Independent, Olympic organizers installed “anti-sex” beds made out of recyclable materials in the village to “put a halt to the wild sexual liaisons reported at past competitions.”

Indeed, LGBTQ+ athletes like Adam Rippon have confirmed that Grindr hookups very much exist within the confines of the Olympics dormitories. And back at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, the “high resistance light cardboard” beds were introduced.

But, as Daley just showed off in his new post (which was soundtracked by Charli XCX bop “Apple”), these sleeping quarters can certainly take a lot more of an, erm, beating than you’d imagine.

One thing I love about the Olympics is there’s a lot of Tom Daley contents ? THAT’S MY MAN!!!! — Digs ?? (@digs_hanash) July 22, 2024

“This is cardboard, as you can see, it’s like a box,” he said in the video, unveiling a frame made of white boxes.

“Then you’ve got the mattress and then these cardboard boxes here, like so, with the mattress on top and a mattress topper.” (Of course, the beds are topped with a Paris Olympics-embossed comforter.)

But are they effective in preventing physical interactions? Maybe not so much! 👀 👀 👀

In fact, Daley put the frames to the test, hopping on top of the bed and jumping while standing up.

“As you can see they’re pretty sturdy,” he explained, before landing on all fours. Assume the position!

Naturally, Gay Twitter X reacted just as thirstily as you’d expect.

Not THIS being how Tom Daley demonstrated how sturdy the Olympic beds are ? pic.twitter.com/J7P68QHZFN — The Scarlet B!tch ? (@thechildoftime) July 22, 2024

Tom Daley demonstrating the sturdiness of the Olympic beds is absolutely the only thing I’m going to be thinking about today — Ryan ? ? (@RyRapture) July 22, 2024

It took me years to get over my crush on Tom and I’m afraid this video may make me relapse https://t.co/R0wE3pJWFe — intermittent blasting (@ErosIdle) July 22, 2024

tom daley demonstrated how sturdy the olympic village beds are on tiktok by getting into position so my horny obsession with tom daley has returned — R?BBI? (@R0BB1_3) July 22, 2024

oh maybe i can help tom daley fix his bed https://t.co/uyJxKiEi3l — ian ?? (@whitmanike) July 22, 2024

So, Daley seemingly debunked the rumor that athletes can’t get into anything, uh, too strenuous on the beds.

But the Games organizers might not be as staunchly anti-sex as we thought.

As Inside the Games reported, the primary reason for the Paris games’ cardboard beds, as well as a number of other green changes to athletic living, is apparently for sustainability reasons.

Regardless, we imagine Daley won’t be getting into too much trouble in Paris, considering he married hubby Dustin Lance Black in 2017 and the couple welcomed their second child last year.

Image Credit: @tomdaley/Instagram

Fittingly, it seems the craziest thing happening on Daley’s bed right now is his new knitting project, as showcased in a recent Instagram story.

Which, to be fair, is still pretty hot.

Check out more pics of Daley’s Olympics prep from his Instagram below.