British diver Tom Daley, alongside diving partner Noah Williams, won a silver medal at the Paris Olympics this morning.

It's SILVER for Tom Daley and Noah Williams!! 👏🥈 What a dive this was to seal it. #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/dxNLCWg8fW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 29, 2024

Tom Daley and Noah Williams at the Paris Olympics

This was Daley’s fifth Olympics, having first competed when he was 14 in 2008. It’s also the gay athlete’s fifth medal, having previously won three bronze and a gold medal.

Daley, 30, and Williams, 24, competed in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving. China’s Yang Hao and Lian Junjie won gold, having led from the first round. The Chinese pair ended with 490.35 points, while Daley and Williams scored 463.44. Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada came third. There were no US competitors in this particular final.

Returing to Olympics after two-year break

At 30, Daley is among the oldest competitors in the men’s diving. After winning gold and bronze medals at the Tokyo Games in 2021, many expected him to retire. However, after taking a two-year break from the sport, he announced he would try for one more Olympics.

He said that a big factor behind his decision was his son, Robbie. The youngster said he wanted to see his dad compete in the Olympics in real life (he probably doesn’t remember watching the Tokyo games on TV when he was a toddler).

Yesterday, Daley shared a heartwarming video his family made for him to wish him all the best at the Olympics.

Daley is married to screenwriter and producer Dustin Lance Black. Dustin was in the audience in Paris, along with the couple’s young sons, Robbie and Phoenix. Both boys wore T-shirts with ‘That’s My Papa’ written on the back.

Talking to the BBC after his medal win, Daley expressed happiness that his family was present to watch him compete and praised them for their support.

“My husband has been there for me the whole year, and he’s really taken the reins with the kids when I’ve had to travel and stuff. It’s just so special we get to enjoy this moment together.”

Asked if he would consider competing again when the Olympics takes place in Los Angeles in four years, Daley said, “I don’t know. Right now I want to enjoy today and then we’ll see what the future holds. But right now I just want to go and squish my little ones.”

Although this was Daley’s fifth medal, it was Wiillams’ first Olympics. Williams will compete again as a solo diver later in the Paris Games. He has said his first experience of diving was watching TV in 2008 and seeing Daley compete at that year’s Beijing Olympics.