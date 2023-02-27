Tom Daley whips something surprising out on recent hike in South Africa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)



Everyone knows that Olympic diver Tom Daley loves knitting, but he recently took his passion to new heights.

Literally.

The British athlete, 28, has been visiting South Africa. Over the weekend he posted a collection of photos of videos of himself on Table Mountain. The iconic, flat-topped peak overlooks Cape Town.

Besides hiking topless, Daley took a moment to enjoy a “crochet break”. Wearing silver nail varnish, he whipped out one of his creations from his bag to add a few more lines.

Daley has been spotted knitting poolside during competitions. He’s said before that the activity helps him during tense moments.

“There are loads of things I’m doing to keep myself going, like yoga and visualization, but I’ve also taken up knitting, which could be my secret weapon,” he told BBC Sport in 2020, as athletes faced the stress of a postponed Olympics.

“It’s part of my mindfulness routine, a way of escaping from everything for a while, and I’ve made all kinds of things like scarves and little hats for my son.”

He has since launched an Instagram dedicated to his knitting designs (@madewithlovebytomdaley).

Made With Love podcast

Besides enjoying the sights of South Africa, Daley has just launched a new podcast, also called ‘Made With Love’. It explores how to make time in your life to do the things you love. Or even make the things you love doing into a career.

The first episode dropped today and features Tom in conversation with special guest Shania Twain.

“Shania tells me about how she’s had to overcome major fears to do what she loves, how performing saved her family, how songwriting has been her own personal therapy, and how hitting rock bottom has given her a fresh perspective on performing now she’s about to hit the road again to tour her new album,” says Tom by way of introduction.

‘Made With Love’ is available now on Spotify.