Tom Daley’s last Olympic Games were perfect. The iconic athlete won silver with a triumphant performance in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving, and our hearts with his adorable shenanigans.

And the best part is, he was able to share the experience with his family.

Daley announced his retirement Monday, shortly after returning to the U.K. The 30-year-old captured his fifth medal in five Olympics, alongside his partner Noah Williams.

In an interview with the BBC, Daley could barely contain himself. The all-time great was holding back tears, overwhelmed with emotion.

“It’s hard to talk about. It’s very hard to talk about. But you have to hang it up sometime. I’m very proud,” he said.

This is an emotional watch!



Tom Daley spoke to the BBC moments after announcing he will retire from diving. #BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/hZfHABBpN0 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2024

After winning gold and bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Games, many suspected Daley wouldn’t compete in The City of Lights.

But then he visited the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, where his eldest son, Robbie, who’s six years old, relayed a request: “I want to see you dive at the Olympics.”

That was all Daley needed to hear. He shined in Paris, showing why he’s one of the most consequential Olympians, and out athletes, of all-time.

Now back home, Daley says he wants to enjoy his accomplishments with family.

“I want to be with my family. I’m really excited to spend some time with them, and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days,” he said. “It’s just really overwhelming. … I just feel very proud of my career.”

Carrying a special Pride towel, Daley’s presence at the Paris Games was a reminder of queer excellence. It’s apparent he’s just as proud of his identity as his Olympic medals.

He said as much in Tokyo, after winning gold with partner Jack Laugher.

“I feel incredibly proud to say I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion,” he told reporters. “I feel very empowered by that. When I was younger I thought I was never going to be anything or achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now shows that you can achieve anything.”

Though Daley teased competing in the 2028 Games, which will be held in Los Angeles, his adopted hometown, he knew the Paris Olympics would be his last.

He’s thrilled he put on his Speedo one final time.

“I’m really happy with how everything’s gone,” Daley told the BBC. “It’s always really hard to say goodbye to your sport. Lots of things to process. But I think it’s the right time. This year felt like such a bonus, and I got to compete in front of my family, my kids. I got to be a flag-bearer. Bucket list, ticked off on every occasion.”

Always effervescent, Daley embraced his irreverence in Paris, showing off his joy whenever he could. When he arrived in the Olympic Village, he made an immediate splash on his cardboard bed.

Daley put his bed to the test, demonstrating it could with withstand impact, and debunking an Olympic rumor in the process…

Before the Olympics even started, Daley already won gold with a sultry team photo.

While Daley is the only member of Team GB who publicly identifies as gay, it’s apparent his influence has rubbed off on his other chaps. Multiple members of Team GB, including Laugher and Williams, have pages on OF.

Growing up, gay people all over the world feel like they have to hide their identities if they want to compete in sport. But Daley shows that’s not the case. He’s the unequivocal leader of his team, with his queerness at the center.

Prior to departing from Paris, Daley led his teammates in a Speedo dance to Charli XCX. Then he was off to the airport, the airport…

Cheeky and fun; competitive and triumphant; reflective and proud. Daley showed all sides of his beautiful self during the Paris Games.

Now, he gets to enjoy with his husband Dustin Lance Black, and two boys. “I guess it’s the end of an era, but I can look back on my 23 years, and be very proud,” Daley said.

PROUD to be an Olympian; and most of all, PROUD to be himself.