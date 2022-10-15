instastuds

Tom Daley’s pearl necklace, Keiynan Lonsdale’s new gig, & Johnny Sibilly’s thick thighs

By

This week Grindr installed a problematic new CEO, Chris Colfer scalped Lea Michele, and Bros continued to flop at the box office. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Johnny Middlebrooks stayed hydrated.

 

Jonathan Bailey posed for a Polaroid.

 

Alan Crocetti rocked a new ear cuff.

Tituss Burgess sprayed the hose.

 

Johnny Sibilly showed thigh.

 

Mario Lopez got in the ring.

 

Chad Spodick got dirty.

 

John Duff hit the gym.

 

Keiynan Lonsdale booked a gig.

 

Chris Aldea stayed in bed.

 

Gabriel Gastelum wore leather.

 

Tom Daley got a pearl necklace.

 

Kaloipe King hid his face.

 

Toddy Smith jumped in the pool.

 

Arthur Nory showed off his gold.

 

Noah Gao wore white.

 

Kameron Michaels stayed swole.

 

Willie Gomez explored Miami Beach.

Bradley Kim tamed the ocean.

 

And Ryan Cleary cleared the fire escape.

 

