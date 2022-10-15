Tom Daley’s pearl necklace, Keiynan Lonsdale’s new gig, & Johnny Sibilly’s thick thighs

This week Grindr installed a problematic new CEO, Chris Colfer scalped Lea Michele, and Bros continued to flop at the box office. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Johnny Middlebrooks stayed hydrated.
Jonathan Bailey posed for a Polaroid.
Alan Crocetti rocked a new ear cuff.
Tituss Burgess sprayed the hose.
Johnny Sibilly showed thigh.
Mario Lopez got in the ring.
Chad Spodick got dirty.
John Duff hit the gym.
Keiynan Lonsdale booked a gig.
Chris Aldea stayed in bed.
Gabriel Gastelum wore leather.
Tom Daley got a pearl necklace.
Kaloipe King hid his face.
Toddy Smith jumped in the pool.
Arthur Nory showed off his gold.
Noah Gao wore white.
Kameron Michaels stayed swole.
Willie Gomez explored Miami Beach.
Bradley Kim tamed the ocean.
And Ryan Cleary cleared the fire escape.
2 Comments
abfab
Johnny Middlebrook. I hope you’re really as healthy as you think you are:
Caffeine anhydrous, L-theanine, Cayenne pepper (as Capsicum annuum) (fruit), Green coffee extract (as C. canephora robusta) (seed), Yohimbe extract (as Pausinystalia yohimbe) (bark), L-tyrosine, L-methionine, L-leucine, Trans-ferulic acid, Capsule (Gelatin, Titanium Dioxide, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Blue No.
Bengali
LMAO at GREEN COFFEE EXTRACT. That’s what Hazmat Oz was pushing several years ago as a weight loss product that was proven to be 100% WORTHLESS. Glad it’s made its way into a “healthy” drink so even more ppl can tout the benefits of being stupid and gullible.