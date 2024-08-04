Find out what its like when a celebrity shows up at a gay bathhouse, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Jaden Barba got picked up.

@jadenbarba wait y’all dont do this? s/o to @Im not real ♬ original sound – jadenbarba

Tom Daley revealed his Olympic sweater.

@tomdaley I FINISHED MY SWEATER! What do you thunk? 🇬🇧🧶🇫🇷 @Made With Love ♬ original sound – Tom Daley

Chappell Roan took over Lollapalooza.

@queerty

ChappellRoan’s latest concert in #Chicago reached new levels of gay. #lgbtq

? original sound – Queerty*

Court and Lex had another baby.

@courtlex_ We are complete 🥹🥰 #courtandlex ♬ I Luv Your Girl by The Dream – night core &lt3

Daniel Power got some customers.

@powerrickshaw 🎥@Oliver Edwards Sometimes the ride just sells itself… Other times you need to dig in the bag of tricks. Thanks @evanthejuggler for being a good sport. I owe you a tip next time I see you! #j#juggle3#3ballb#buskinge#entertainert#transportainmentk#kelownad#downtownn#nightlifer#rickshawt#trickshawr#runr#ridedontwalkg#getinl#lfgl#letsgob#bco#okanagant#tourism ♬ original sound – Daniel Power

Greece’s water polo team made an entrance ✨ into our hearts.✨

@boardinggroup4 this is my superbowl #olympicspirit #paris2024 #gayrights ♬ original sound – boardinggroup4

Nicole Scherzinger provided the entertainment.

@nicolescherzinger Tag that friend that always gets involved ( with or without the glasses of wine 😂 ) #HushHush ♬ Hush Hush – The Pussycat Dolls

Jake Williamson shared his ab routine.

@jakewilliamsonpt

Ab routine to get even abs

♬ original sound – DJ R-LO | The Peoples DJ

Kamala Harris called for Lance Bass.

@kamalaharris

Ain’t no lie @Lance Bass

? sonido original – Kandy ZT

Matt Benfield and Omar Ahmed reached the peak.

@matt_and_omar like hello???? the camera doesnt even do this place justice 😭 #kauai #hawaii #awaawapuhitrail #hiking ♬ Agape – Nicholas Britell

And Eyal Booker blended a watermelon.

@primevideo Everyone's losing their minds over… that hack! #Influenced #TarynDelanieSmith #CyrusVeyssi #AchiengAgutu #EyalBooker #TefiPessoa #HelloTefi #NoOrdinaryNoire #PrimeVideo #InfluencedPV ♬ original sound – Prime Video

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated