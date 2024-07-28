Meet 15 queer Olympians who make our hearts melt with romantic gold, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Tom Daley toured the pool.

Kamala Harris dropped her first presidential campaign ad.

Dylan Efron watched the sun set.

How about we take this to the next level? Our newsletter is like a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Someone’s man got caught driving and dragging.

The gays spoofed Amy Poehler.

Team USA showed off their SKIMS.

RuPaul’s Drag Race welcomed a very special guest.

Matt Rogers had a brat summer.

Amanda Lepore kept vibing.

And Cole Escola stunned The View.