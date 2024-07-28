Meet 15 queer Olympians who make our hearts melt with romantic gold, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Tom Daley toured the pool.
@tomdaley OLYMPIC DIVING POOL TOUR #olympics #paris2024 ♬ original sound – Tom Daley
Kamala Harris dropped her first presidential campaign ad.
@kamalahq
she’s running 🔥♬ original sound – Kamala HQ
Dylan Efron watched the sun set.
@dylanefron
Summer sunsets at the lake 🐺🌅♬ original sound – Dylan Efron
Someone’s man got caught driving and dragging.
@joelapuss Don’t drag and drive lol and if you do make sure u know all the hits and whistles #dragqueen #music #lol #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – Joelapuss
The gays spoofed Amy Poehler.
@mattschiff We went a little off script #gay #amypoehler ♬ original sound – Matt Schiff
Team USA showed off their SKIMS.
@taverill13 USA x @SKIMS ♬ original sound – Taylor Averill
RuPaul’s Drag Race welcomed a very special guest.
@kamalaharris It was a pleasure to visit @RuPaul’s Drag Race ♬ original sound – Runway Relapse
Matt Rogers had a brat summer.
@mattrogerstho
Manifesting joe stepping down♬ Apple – Charli xcx
Amanda Lepore kept vibing.
@sapphicsaro ♬ original sound – katie
And Cole Escola stunned The View.
@theviewabc #ColeEscola tells us about writing and playing Mary Todd Lincoln in their hilarious hit Broadway play, #OhMary! #TheView ♬ original sound – The View