Meet 15 queer Olympians who make our hearts melt with romantic gold, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Tom Daley toured the pool.

@tomdaley OLYMPIC DIVING POOL TOUR #olympics #paris2024 ♬ original sound – Tom Daley

Kamala Harris dropped her first presidential campaign ad.

@kamalahq

she’s running 🔥

♬ original sound – Kamala HQ

Dylan Efron watched the sun set.

@dylanefron

Summer sunsets at the lake 🐺🌅

♬ original sound – Dylan Efron

Someone’s man got caught driving and dragging.

@joelapuss Don’t drag and drive lol and if you do make sure u know all the hits and whistles #dragqueen #music #lol #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – Joelapuss

The gays spoofed Amy Poehler.

@mattschiff We went a little off script #gay #amypoehler ♬ original sound – Matt Schiff

Team USA showed off their SKIMS.

@taverill13 USA x @SKIMS ♬ original sound – Taylor Averill

RuPaul’s Drag Race welcomed a very special guest.

@kamalaharris It was a pleasure to visit @RuPaul’s Drag Race ♬ original sound – Runway Relapse

Matt Rogers had a brat summer.

@mattrogerstho

Manifesting joe stepping down

♬ Apple – Charli xcx

Amanda Lepore kept vibing.

@sapphicsaro

♬ original sound – katie

And Cole Escola stunned The View.

@theviewabc #ColeEscola tells us about writing and playing Mary Todd Lincoln in their hilarious hit Broadway play, #OhMary! #TheView ♬ original sound – The View

