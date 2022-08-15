Tom Holland explains why he’s stepping away from Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)



Spider-Man star Tom Holland is taking a break from social media. He posted a video to Instagram yesterday to explain his decision to step away—at least temporarily—from the platform.

The British actor has never been the most prolific poster. His last Instagram post was six weeks ago. It was a black and white portrait shot that had over 8million likes and 17,000 comments.

Holland, 26, confessed he sometimes spends time reading the many comments. This isn’t always good for his mental wellbeing. He explained he was deleting both Twitter and Instagram for a while.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

He said that he was making this brief return to the platform to raise awareness around stem4. This UK-based education nonprofit helps young people manage their mental health.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done,” he added.

Holland said charity stem4 offers four different apps to help people. These teach users how to deal with anxiety and extreme emotions.

“Hopefully these apps can be your first step to being happier and healthier.”

He encouraged people to donate to a foundation he’s involved with, The Brothers Trust. Holland’s parents, Nikki and Dom, set it up. It raises money by selling merchandise, like T-shirts. Funds go to helping charities that “struggle to be heard.”

Tom Holland’s rise to fame

Holland made his movie debut in the 2012 tsunami drama, The Impossible. He found worldwide fame in 2016 when he made his first appearance as Spider-Man in ​​Captain America: Civil War.

A year later, his first solo Spider-Man movie hit theaters. He also earned praise for an eye-catching drag performance of the Rihanna classic, ‘Umbrella’, on Lip Synch Battle.

One of his next big screen projects will be playing dancer Fred Astaire in a major biopic.

Mental wellbeing is a subject close to Holland’s heart. Earlier this year he began filming The Crowded Room, an AppleTV+ series exploring true stories about people who have learned to live with mental illness.