Tom of Finland wants YOU to vote for the hottest photo

The time has come for you to make your voice heard… but this is one decision you won’t be needing your brain for. How you vote in the Tom of Finland Vodka Photo Competition is all about how you feel below the belt.
This year, the iconic artist known as Tom of Finland would have turned 103 years old. A pioneer of LGBTQ+ and erotic arts, Tom of Finland pushed the boundaries of homoerotic art in the 1950s and ’60s. Not only that, but his images became intertwined with gay culture and the gay aesthetic of the 1970s, creating a legacy of fearless expression and sex positivity that endures to this day.
So, what better way to celebrate Tom’s birthday than with an erotic photography competition?
Throughout the month of May, Tom of Finland Vodka invited the public to submit their own original photography for Tom’s Birthday Photo Competition. There was just one rule: to capture the Tom of Finland ethos and celebrate positive sexuality in one photo.
Ten finalists were chosen and showcased on the Tom of Finland Vodka Instagram page throughout the month of June. Now, they need viewers to vote for the artist who submitted the most expressive, the most fearless, and of course, the sexiest photo.
You can vote for your favorite image by commenting on the Instagram post of your choice with the word VOTE and #tomsphotocompetition. The image that receives the most votes will be the Audience Winner, while a Jury Winner will be chosen by a curated panel. Voting remains open through July 11 and the winner will be announced on July 12.
Scroll down for a sampling of this year’s handsome finalists. To see the complete (and uncensored!) finalist photographs and cast your vote, go to Instagram @tomoffinlandvodka. Be sure to follow for content all year round.
Pietro D
OK, but i’m not voting for any dude!
This all so much crap!
Den
^^^^^
Kind of makes one wonder why the heterosexual right wingers, or those bitter queens with no discernable sense of humor come to this site!
Openminded
Pietro- Your comment is about as stupid as declaring you won’t vote for anyone wearing leather. Dudes are all Tom of Finland ever did.
oscarjames
In total agreement!
abfab
@open. Another false statement.
abfab
@ Den. They ( GOPTROLLS)certainly make things ”interesting” but by now they should know how boring it is. It’s like they want to be mature Gay men, but they just can’t pull it off.
nystrele
Hahahaha, then why’d you LOOK?!
Mary Jane
Why are you on here? Do you have something more interesting to contribute to this conversation? One man’s crap is another man’s treasure. Try to be happier.
FreddieW
The guy in the union suit.
MISTERJETT
of course my vote goes to Bruno.
Openminded
Show me a good below the belt outline in leather and you have my vote. I’d also consider a nice butt in leather. I’m not really a leather worshipper, but that’s what I think of when I think of Tom of Finland.
Rikki Roze
Never been a fan of his work.
nystrele
then why’d you look at the post? let me guess: you’re gen z and too young to have appreciation for machismo. that makes me sad.
gay33629
i prefer the one with the long underwear on…..
BCMiami
I prefer the one with the long underwear…without underwear 😉
nystrele
MCMiami! Indeed! : )
monty clift
“A pioneer of LGBTQ+ and erotic arts”??
Laaksonen’s work was wholly male-centric, with a particular emphasis on gay men and masculinity. The rest of the acronym has no place in what his art was about.
abfab
I think most of the people in your life would rather talk to a brick wall.
monty clift
@abfab, At least there are people in my life. All you have going for you is being a MAGA troll.
abfab
We are in your life. This is where you come to talk to us. Are you sure you want to do this?
Ronbo
Abfab has friends? Does he/she come here (pushing the other end of extremism – mirroring MAGA extremism) think co-commenters are “friends”!?! Learn first, preach second.
“If you tighten the string too much, it will snap, and if you leave it too slack, it won’t play. Suddenly, Siddhartha realized that these simple words held the great truth, and that in all these years he had been following the wrong path. – If you tighten the string too much, it will snap, and if you leave it too slack, it will not play.”
Pay attention abfab. Some extremists are too tight and some are too loose. Seek resonance with others thru telling of the full truth.
abfab
Me? A MAGA? You’re deranged ronbo. Now STFU and move on.
abfab
Tom Of Finland had his finger on the pulse of the entire nation. World, even. He was very sophisticated. His focus was on the MAN….and we love that about him. He was also letting others, (women, others, etc) to free youself and draw. Celebrate diversity, get as dirty as you want with your art. Whatever the sex.
Diplomat
Haha you’re such a silly vamp. The entire nation? Try under ten percent Marge, then you might have something.
abfab
Marge.
abfab
The nation of Finland.
abfab
I admire them all!
oscarjames
How the hell did ToFV ever get permission to use his name and images? On their site they’re showing images of men in leather and heels. If you like that kind of thing, great!!! But it is the antithesis of ToF’s ethos and shouldn’t be allowed.
abfab
Like the world needs more dictators.
monty clift
@oscarjames, Right. Laaksonen/Tom of Finland’s work was all about celebrating gay male masculinity and rejecting the stereotypes that gay men were effeminate (women, weak…etc), seems like they are deliberately trying to degrade his art.
abfab
Ladies’ man: Tom of Finland is well-known for his hypermasculine drawings of men, but with the publication of the massive new Taschen book Tom of Finland XXL, readers get a glimpse of his rarely seen portrayals of women.
”TOM MADE NO SECRET of his preference for men, and yet he did draw women–not many, and certainly not well–throughout his career…
Hanson is editor of Tom of Finland XXL and has been Taschen’s sexy-book editor since 2001.
COPYRIGHT 2009 Regent Media
Kangol2
I have to say I liked prior years’ contest offerings but I’d go with the top one, with the beard and tats. He looks and feels very Tom of Finlandian. I’ll skip the vodka, though!
KyleMichelSullivan
Jesus, the anti-Toms spitting out their crap in this thread are so ridiculous and lacking in awareness. Tom was drawing his men during a time when gay men were being put in jail or asylums, fired from their jobs, beaten and killed with impunity, and treated like shit, in general. But he kept on drawing buff men having fun being openly gay, and now his work hangs in museums. He was a pioneer in being out and queer with his work, not circumspect. If you don’t appreciate him or don’t care about him, that’s your loss, not ours. Tom’s proven his place in gay history, whether you like it or not.