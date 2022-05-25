girl bye!

Tomi Lahren said something stupid about yesterday’s school shooting and Twitter is NOT having it

By · 14 comments

Conservative political commentator and noted transphobe Tomi Lahren wasted absolutely no time politicizing the awful school shooting that happened in Texas yesterday.

Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small city of about 16,000 residents, approximately 85 miles west of San Antonio.

“It’s not about guns, it’s about evil. The Democrats only want it to be about guns so they don’t have to address the evil,” Lahren tweeted just hours after the massacre, as some families were still waiting to learn whether their children were alive or dead.

Lahren’s tweet is so incredibly dumb and insensitive that we almost don’t want to justify it with a response, but we feel compelled to at least say that it’s entirely possible for yesterday’s school shooting to be about guns and evil. Both things can be true at once.

People on Twitter and from all around the world wasted no time putting 29-year-old Lahren in her place…

Tomi Lahren is an idiot. Thankfully, the world is filled with a lot more sane, rational, and responsible people who speaking out about yesterday’s tragedy. Like Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. He’s been using his platform to offer actual solutions for preventing future massacres.

The 22-year-old gun control activist has been tirelessly reaching out to reporters and politicians on social media asking for their help, and he has been encouraging his 1.1 million followers to do their part in ending the epidemic of gun violence in America.

According to Education Week data, there have so far been 27 school shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Last year, there were 34 school shootings. 2020 saw 10 school shootings. And both 2019 and 2018 recorded 24 school shootings.