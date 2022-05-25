Tomi Lahren said something stupid about yesterday’s school shooting and Twitter is NOT having it

Conservative political commentator and noted transphobe Tomi Lahren wasted absolutely no time politicizing the awful school shooting that happened in Texas yesterday.
Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos when he opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a small city of about 16,000 residents, approximately 85 miles west of San Antonio.
“It’s not about guns, it’s about evil. The Democrats only want it to be about guns so they don’t have to address the evil,” Lahren tweeted just hours after the massacre, as some families were still waiting to learn whether their children were alive or dead.
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 25, 2022
Lahren’s tweet is so incredibly dumb and insensitive that we almost don’t want to justify it with a response, but we feel compelled to at least say that it’s entirely possible for yesterday’s school shooting to be about guns and evil. Both things can be true at once.
People on Twitter and from all around the world wasted no time putting 29-year-old Lahren in her place…
As someone who lives in Australia where we have no mass shootings in schools I can confirm it is 100% about guns.
— CD (@corydunco) May 25, 2022
Nah we’re aware you’re evil
— Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) May 25, 2022
The leading cause of death for children is gun violence. True story. That’s a problem.
— The Ghost of William Faulkner (@PharmacistReb) May 25, 2022
I’m all for protecting gun rights, believe me, but we’ve tried everything else to stop mass shootings. Why not try SOME policy changes just to try something different? We can always repeal it if it doesnt work, like roe v wade
— Niles Stan (@Niles_Stan) May 25, 2022
Naw it’s about the guns ! pic.twitter.com/h3hDNldkaS
— Vicki Tidwell (@VickiTidwell4) May 25, 2022
Evil doesn’t kill as many people without a gun.
— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) May 25, 2022
Bet you’d feel different it were your child or your relative! What’s the issue with a background check?
— Ilene V (@Ilene_V) May 25, 2022
Offer solutions if you have them.
To criticize is easy. To solve complex problems might be a bit tougher for you.
— CaliSkiGuy 🇺🇸 (@user1392550) May 25, 2022
It’s the guns! pic.twitter.com/RDW33DsAMa
— LondonGal ☔️🍸👸 (@londongal_28) May 25, 2022
Tomi Lahren is an idiot. Thankfully, the world is filled with a lot more sane, rational, and responsible people who speaking out about yesterday’s tragedy. Like Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg. He’s been using his platform to offer actual solutions for preventing future massacres.
The 22-year-old gun control activist has been tirelessly reaching out to reporters and politicians on social media asking for their help, and he has been encouraging his 1.1 million followers to do their part in ending the epidemic of gun violence in America.
If you’re mad I need you two do three things-
1. Call your sen and demand they vote for universal background checks
(202) 224-3121
2. Register to votehttps://t.co/d8GijYtDOZ
3. Show up after this is not in the headlines every year at your state legislature & demand action
— David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) May 25, 2022
According to Education Week data, there have so far been 27 school shootings in the U.S. in 2022. Last year, there were 34 school shootings. 2020 saw 10 school shootings. And both 2019 and 2018 recorded 24 school shootings.
Chrisk
I think all that bleach has effed up this twits mind.
Covid Hermit
Funny thing is, Canada also has a high rate of gun ownership and they don’t have massacres every day like we do.
No, guns alone don’t kill people. People with guns WHO SHOULDN’T HAVE GUNS IN THE FIRST PLACE kill people.
Cato
Canada also bans assault weapons, which cuts down the death toll in shooting events by a lot.
friendlymcface
I 1/2 agree with you. Why does one need to study and take a test in order to operate a Ham Radio when buying assault rifles is available to anyone of age?
That is insanity. Put in sensible gun control measures! Make owners take a test to prove they are responsible and know what they are doing? We do this for driving a car and operating a damn radio!
And no one needs assault weapons. FULL STOP. We would all do better to stop making excuses and address the issue already. STAND UP TO THE GUN LOBBY.
Stefano
Canada : 34 per 100 persons and USA : 121 per 100 persons
The United States definitely has many more weapons per capita. The United States definitely has many more guns per capita than any other country on the planet. In fact, the second most armed country in the world per capita is the Falkland Islands with 62 weapons per 100 people.
Bosch
The thing that separates the US from countries like Canada and Switzerland is the normalisation of gun fetishism and violence.
People don’t buy toasters if they don’t want toast. People don’t buy vibrators if they don’t want orgasms. People don’t buy assault rifles if they don’t want to kill something.
Fname Optional Lname
the type of gun people are allowed to have is also a bit different
ZzBomb
Appealing to politicians who are forever tied to the gun lobby b/c of $$ is useless. We need to take the fight direct to the gun lobby doorsteps.
NRA has it’s headquarters in Fairfax VA. Just saying.
Mattster
It amazes me that every state requires a driver’s license before you can legally drive, but many states have no licensing or any requirements for owning guns. Many other states simply require paying a small annual fee—no training on safety, responsibility, or anything.
We are sacrificing children to the angry gun god, whose wrath and demand for blood only grows. And as with all child sacrifices, they offer prayers.
Terrycloth
We’ve had over 200 shootings since the beginning of 2022. You now how many Canada had. ZERO…
jsmu
PTOMAINE LIARIN’s few original brain cells died from stray Botox and peroxide leaks.
This Q*nt is already having major plastic surgery. Regularly. Think about that.
KyleMichelSullivan
Why are we still paying any attention to her?
GrizzleyMichael
Okay you are evil let’s vanquish this ugly demon
CNY1983
imgine your kid or grandkid asking you: whens it my turn? when is it my turn to be shot?