Tomorrow is going to be the worst day of your life if your last name is “Trump”

Welp, the time has come, folx. Donald Trump and his henchmen are officially screwed.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to bring criminal charges against both the Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg tomorrow.

Trump’s lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, told reporters yesterday that he doesn’t believe Trump himself will be charged with anything… yet. But the fact that his family business was unable to fend off criminal charges after throwing all of its resources into it is not a good sign of things to come for the ex-president.

Allen Weisselberg knows where the bodies are buried. Who's getting the popcorn ready? — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 30, 2021

Word on the street is that the company will be charged with tax crimes pertaining to alleged failure to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks, including luxury cars, private school tuition, and apartment buildings gifted to employees.

Of course, Fischetti says the D.A.’s office has “no evidence whatsoever” proving the charges and that Trump “expects to win” the trail… just like he expected to win the 2020 election in a landslide… and he expected COVID-19 would miraculously vanish by Easter… and he expected he wouldn’t be impeached… twice.

The reason Donald Trump’s company will be criminally charged tomorrow is simple. Donald Trump is a criminal. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2021

CBS News reports:

Attorneys for the Trump Organization plan to immediately move to dismiss the case in court if charges are brought by the grand jury, according to those familiar with the defense team’s legal strategy. The legal team believes the threat to the Trump Organization posed by prosecution is disproportionate to the alleged misconduct, and feel prosecutors would be unable to prove that the company’s leadership — including the former president — had any specific knowledge of improper benefits granted to employees.

The charges are expected to be announced midday tomorrow and will likely be the first of many, many more. The Manhattan D.A.’s office is still investigating whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of numerous real estate properties for financial benefit.

This is gonna be interesting.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.