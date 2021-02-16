This tone deaf ‘American Idol’ audition is…something

“People like me for my underwear,” croaks “Speedo Guy” Mario Adrian in his recent American Idol audition, seemingly unconcerned with rhythm or tone. “[They] never see my talent,” he adds, “this isn’t fair.”

Then the 26-year-old model wraps things up with an extended, bouncing pec performance, because if there’s one way to get the world to stop judging you on your looks, it’s with a nationally televised pec bounce.

The gimmicky audition is clearly played for laughs, culminating in a runway walkoff with host Katy Perry.

But something about having an almost-naked model talking about body positivity in between flexes feels nearly as tone deaf as the audition itself.

Watch: