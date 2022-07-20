Top Democratic & Republican senators go on record about chances for bill protecting gay marriage

One day after the House of Representatives passed the Respect of Marriage Act with bipartisan support, some U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans are saying they see an opening to pass their chamber’s version of the bill providing federal protections of same-sex marriage rights nationwide

The bill is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe vs. Wade — a reversal of nearly 50 year’s of abortion rights. The conservative court determined that the original ruling was an overreach of federal power, kicking abortion back to individual states. It’s expected that abortion will soon be all but outlawed in half the states.

Many observers worried the same process could be used to target other rights, and those fears were confirmed when Justice Clarence Thomas signaled in his concurring opinion that the Court should revisit cases which established federal protections for contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday he was “really impressed by how much bipartisan support it got in the House.” 47 Republican representatives voted yes along with all Democratic reps; 157 Republicans voted no.

In order for the bill to pass the 50-50 Senate, Schumer would need at least 10 Republicans to vote for it.

John Thune, the senate’s No. 2 Republican, said he thinks the bill could receive enough GOP support.

“I wouldn’t be surprised. We haven’t assessed [the vote count] at all, yet,” he told reporters. “But as a general matter, I think that is something people in the country have come to accept.”

Other Republican senators have signaled they’d support the legislation. Senator Susan Collins co-sponsored the Senate version of the House bill, and Senator Thom Tillis said on CNN that he’d “probably” vote yes.

Republican Senator Rob Portman also co-sponsored the bill and said it sends “an important message.”

Then of course, there are the obvious opponents like Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who said over the weekend that the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” to establish federal gay marriage rights in the first place. Fellow GOP Senator Lindsey Graham has already said he would vote no, while Marco Rubio has called it a “stupid waste of time.”

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Mitt Romney is a likely no vote after he called the House bill “unnecessary.”

“I haven’t given consideration to that legislation in part because the law isn’t changing and there’s no indication that it will,” he said. He added that Justice Thomas had “opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through.”

How nice for Mitt that he feels so secure in the future, and that his rights aren’t being openly threatened at the highest levels of power. We’ve lived through plenty of things in the last six years we never thought were possible, so a little assurance doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all.

On Thursday, the House is scheduled to vote on the Protect the Right to Contraception bill in an attempt to cut off the Supreme Court from revisiting contraceptive rights, as Justice Thomas said it should.