Tornado hits home of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawmaker

Florida GOP Rep. Joe Harding has been in the news a lot recently as the author of HB 1557, better known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. The controversial legislation was passed by the Florida Senate last week.

Harding made headlines over the weekend for other reasons. His home in Ocala was hit by a tornado, according to Florida Politics.

Related: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill is passed by Florida’s House

The tornado touched down upon Ocala on Saturday morning. Harding was not home but other family members were. The house suffered damage but thankfully no-one was hurt.

The tornado wreaked further destruction on the homes of neighbors, with Harding estimating that seven out of ten homes in his neighborhood suffered “catastrophic damage.”

Of his own home’s encounter with the tornado, he said, “We are blessed. It could have been a lot worse.”

Local weather stations reported an EF-1 tornado passed through the area, with wind speeds of up to 110mph.

As some people are quick to blame bad weather on divine intervention, many on Twitter had thoughts.

Glad to see that some LGBTQ+ folks have honed their weather control powers. — Michael P. Holtz (@MichaelPHoltz) March 14, 2022

Gay Tornado Cannons are more precise than Jewish Space Lasers. https://t.co/Y5MVCY94wR — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) March 14, 2022

the power of a blow job — Gary Armstrong (@vanityman) March 14, 2022

I’ll bet they saw a big beautiful rainbow after the storm — chris ‘22 (boosted) 🇺🇦 (@ChrisConrady) March 14, 2022

Proves again that the ‘Gay Mafia’ can strike at any place, at any time… — Mr. Ellipses… (@mlegions75) March 14, 2022

Geebus tryn to tell you sumptin. — Marco the Maker (@Marco_The_Maker) March 14, 2022

When Mother Nature thinks you’re an asshole too! 😬👍🏽 — dteruel (@D_teruel) March 14, 2022

Related: Out senator breaks down during debate over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Aimed at schools, HB 1557 (the “Parental Rights in Education” bill) seeks to ban the discussion of LGBTQ topics mainly at the primary grade level. However, it will also limit discussion when “not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students”. It’s now heading toward Governor Ron DeSantis’ deck for signing. DeSantis has indicated he supports the legislation.