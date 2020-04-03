We’re totally here silver fox congressional candidate John Blair’s shirtless campaign video

Meet John Blair.
He’s currently running to represent New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional district. If elected, he would become the first out LGBTQ member of Congress from the state.
“Only eight openly LGBTQ elected officials are serving in all of New Mexico,” Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, says, “so it will be a groundbreaking moment when voters make John the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from the state.”
Blair is more than qualified for the job, too. He has over two decades of experience working in politics at both the state and federal levels, and has bold plans on how to tackle climate change, income inequality, gun violence, and the opioid epidemic.
And he’s pretty funny to boot!
Blair has been putting out a series of hilarious videos and social media posts to promote his candidacy. Like this one, released just last week, that features him… in the pool… and in the shower… and walking his dog… and changing a flat tire… and in bed with his husband.
Then there’s this one of him soliciting donations for his campaign whilst doing crunches in his living room:
Exercise is obviously very important to him. Here’s a boomerang of him and his husband, Billy, doing home workouts while in quarantine alongside their dog, CJ:
#FBF to earlier this week when John and Billy (and CJ) did their first at-home workout trying to burn off some of their self-quarantine anxiety and calories. What are you doing to help keep your sanity???
Blair has also been very open about his coming out experience. In February, he posted about his 10 year “coming out” anniversary, which was the day he told his parents his was gay.
“I’d already come out to myself and embraced being gay, but that was the first time I’d told any friends or family,” he wrote. “I try to live as authentically as I’m able and to be out and proud. I’m hopeful that by being out, I’m able to make it easier for other gay people around me.”
Today is my "coming out" anniversary, which marks the day I officially came out to my parents. I'd already come out to myself and embraced being gay, but that was the first time I'd told any friends or family. I try to live as authentically as I'm able and to be out and proud. I'm hopeful that by being out, I'm able to make it easier for other gay people around me to be out and proud in their own lives and to help anyone else living in the closet manifest their own courage and come out. We know that being out really helps to change the hearts and minds of straight people around us so that they become informed allies and passionate advocates for the LGBTQ community. I'm working as hard as I can to become the first LGBTQ member of Congress from New Mexico. But, I need your help to do that. Will you donate now to help me make history? Link in bio.
And last fall, on National Coming Out day, he encouraged everyone to “keep coming out” to help forge a path for others.
“When we come out to our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues we begin to change both public policies and perceptions,” he wrote. “That makes all the more reason for us to keep coming out. Because when we know others who are LGBTQ, it becomes easier and easier to achieve equality for all Americans.”
Today is National Coming Out Day, which means a lot to me every year — but especially this year. I'll never forget the time that then-Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin told me, along with a group of other Hill staff, that we never stop coming out. We keep coming out — to new coworkers, new friends, and even that person on the plane who sees my wedding ring and asks me about my wife. Now, even after 10 years of being out to my family and friends, I'm coming out again — on a national scale. I remember a time, not so long ago, when it would have been hard for me to imagine that an openly gay person could be elected to national office. But others led the way, and now I am running to be one of those proud LGBTQ public servants. And that's why I think coming out — for the first or for the thousandth time — is still so important. Because when we come out to our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues we begin to change both public policies and perceptions. Just this week, the Supreme Court is deciding whether LGBTQ individuals can be fired on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identify. AND there's a good chance that the Court could rule against LGBTQ rights. That makes all the more reason for us to keep coming out. Because when we know others who are LGBTQ, it becomes easier and easier to achieve equality for all Americans.
Learn more about John at his campaign website.
