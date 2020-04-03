We’re totally here silver fox congressional candidate John Blair’s shirtless campaign video

Meet John Blair.

He’s currently running to represent New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional district. If elected, he would become the first out LGBTQ member of Congress from the state.

“Only eight openly LGBTQ elected officials are serving in all of New Mexico,” Annise Parker, President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, says, “so it will be a groundbreaking moment when voters make John the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress from the state.”

Blair is more than qualified for the job, too. He has over two decades of experience working in politics at both the state and federal levels, and has bold plans on how to tackle climate change, income inequality, gun violence, and the opioid epidemic.

And he’s pretty funny to boot!

Blair has been putting out a series of hilarious videos and social media posts to promote his candidacy. Like this one, released just last week, that features him… in the pool… and in the shower… and walking his dog… and changing a flat tire… and in bed with his husband.

Big news from the campaign — we just released our first ad and we want you to be one of the first one to see it! Take a look and share with your friends! I’m giving everybody in New Mexico my cell phone number because this is a people-powered campaign. If lobbyists can call up members of Congress, why shouldn't you? Our campaign is truly grassroots. I’m not taking a cent of corporate PAC money, which means I’m relying on folks like you to support my campaign. Will you help us get this ad on the air by donating $20 to my campaign today? https://secure.actblue.com/donate/jbvideo?refcode=X_032720_Ads_A Posted by John Blair for New Mexico on Friday, March 27, 2020

Then there’s this one of him soliciting donations for his campaign whilst doing crunches in his living room:

Exercise is obviously very important to him. Here’s a boomerang of him and his husband, Billy, doing home workouts while in quarantine alongside their dog, CJ:

Blair has also been very open about his coming out experience. In February, he posted about his 10 year “coming out” anniversary, which was the day he told his parents his was gay.

“I’d already come out to myself and embraced being gay, but that was the first time I’d told any friends or family,” he wrote. “I try to live as authentically as I’m able and to be out and proud. I’m hopeful that by being out, I’m able to make it easier for other gay people around me.”

And last fall, on National Coming Out day, he encouraged everyone to “keep coming out” to help forge a path for others.

“When we come out to our family, friends, neighbors and colleagues we begin to change both public policies and perceptions,” he wrote. “That makes all the more reason for us to keep coming out. Because when we know others who are LGBTQ, it becomes easier and easier to achieve equality for all Americans.”

Learn more about John at his campaign website.

Scroll down for more pics from Blair’s Instagram page. (Seriously, New Mexico, you have to elect this guy!)…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Blair for New Mexico (@johnblairfornewmexico) on Oct 31, 2019 at 2:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Blair for New Mexico (@johnblairfornewmexico) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Blair for New Mexico (@johnblairfornewmexico) on Mar 26, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Blair for New Mexico (@johnblairfornewmexico) on Feb 14, 2020 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Blair for New Mexico (@johnblairfornewmexico) on Jan 28, 2020 at 12:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Blair for New Mexico (@johnblairfornewmexico) on Nov 5, 2019 at 1:47pm PST

Related: Forget the beard, Mayor Pete just shaved his head.