Trailer drops for Keiynan Lonsdale’s gay rom-com, My Fake Boyfriend

Earlier this week the trailer dropped for Billy Eichner’s eagerly-awaited gay rom-com, Bros. Much has been made about the fact it’s the first gay rom-com to be made by a major studio and heading for a full theatrical release.

However, it’s not the only gay romcom heading to screens this year. Keiynan Lonsdale is starring in a new movie produced by Lionsgate and Buzzfeed Studios (the two companies announced a movie-making partnership back in 2020). My Fake Boyfriend will debut on Amazon Prime in June.

Lonsdale plays the part of stuntman Andrew, who can’t tear himself away from his toxic ex.

His friends, Jake (played by Dylan Sprouse, who found fame with his twin brother Cole on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) and Kelly (Sarah Hyland, of Modern Family fame) come up with a plan to help him.

They pretend Andrew has a new boyfriend and flood his social media with images of him with his new, computer-generated paramour, to make his ex jealous.

Of course, somewhere along the way, Andrew happens to meet a new man, Rafi (Samer Salem), who’s a much better fit for him.

Watch the trailer below.

My Fake Boyfriend has been directed by Rose Troche, who created the iconic lesbian movie, Go Fish, in 1994.

It will hit Amazon Prime in the US on June 15 (the UK, Australia and Canada on June 10).

