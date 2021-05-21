The trailer for ‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 is giving us all the feels

Brace yourselves, folks: the Love, Victor Season 2 trailer has arrived. Suddenly, we all want to hug our inner, queer teenager.

Season 2 of the show picks up where Season 1 ended, with Victor (Michael Cimino) coming out to his family, and announcing Benji (George Sear) as his new boyfriend. Of course, it doesn’t go over well as his recently separated parents (James Martinez & Ana Ortiz) struggle to accept this new vision of their son. Things at school also get tense as Victor’s heartbroken ex Mia (Rachel Hilson) faces rumors about their breakup, and Victor decides to stay in the closet in class.

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson also returns as Simon to add a bit of narration and commentary on Victor’s story.

Season 2 of Love, Victor arrives on Hulu June 11, just in time for pride month. Have a look, and try not to get all queer & fuzzy.