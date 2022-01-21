The trailer for the scripted ‘Tiger King’ series just dropped and the claws are out

Peacock has just released the first teaser trailer for the scripted version of Tiger King, titled Joe vs. Carol, which hits the streaming platform on March 3.

Kate McKinnon stars as Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast who declares war on a fellow tiger lover, Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell). What begins as a public relations campaign soon escalates, with Baskin suing Exotic, and Exotic hiring a hitman to murder Baskin. Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, and William Fichtner also star.

Sharpen up those claws, and have a look at the trailer below…

