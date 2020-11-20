Trans beauty queen Yuni Carey murdered

Horrific news during Transgender Awareness Week: popular transgender stage performer and beauty queen Yuni Carey has died. Police have arrested her husband, Ygor Arrudasouza, for murder.

Carey died in the early morning hours of November 17. Arrudasouza phoned police around 4:25 am, confessing that he had brutally stabbed Carey with a knife and fork during an argument. He also admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. Officers arrived on the scene about 10 minutes later and declared Carey dead at the scene. She was just 39 years old.

Cuban-born Carey began her career as a salsa dancer and began competing in beauty pageants beginning in 2004. Since then, she built up a loyal fanbase in Miami and Los Angeles, as well as a large social media following. She also became an activist for the queer community in Miami.

“Besides being strikingly beautiful, she was kind and she was good and she cared as much about others as she would about herself,” Carey’s friend, Raul Griffith told WPLG News. “She was a very special person for many people.”

According to police reports, Arrudasouza and Carey engaged in an argument in which she said: “she had a better man.” He then rushed to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and fork, and pinned Carey to the floor of their bedroom while he stabbed her multiple times. The reports also say Arrudasouza said he “deserves the punishment that comes to him.”

Ygor Arrudasouza, 27, emigrated to the US from Brazil, and has a history of run-ins with the law that put his citizenship on hold. Court records show he still faces three charges of battery stemming from an incident in January of this year. He is currently being held without bond.

Yuni Carey is the 36th transgender woman to be murdered in 2020.