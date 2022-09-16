This trans film got pulled from TIFF and folks are already rallying around it

What good is parody law if we can’t use it to trans some characters’ genders?

The People’s Joker loosely adapts the material of the film Joker into a story of a trans stand-up comedian, with several notable DC Comics characters appearing throughout.

The crowdfunded, equal parts progressive and absurd film was set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). After a strongly worded letter from Warner Bros. Discovery, the film was allowed its original premiere, but all subsequent screenings were pulled from the festival’s lineup.

On the festival website, the film’s page displays a message reading “The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

After plenty of speculation, director Vera Drew put out an official statement on the situation:

🚨🃏A STATEMENT FROM VERA ON WHAT WENT DOWN AT TIFF, THE LEGAL STATUS OF THE PEOPLES JOKER, AND WHERE WE GO FROM HERE🃏🚨 pic.twitter.com/TJCneaEUDW — Vera Drew (@VeraDrew22) September 16, 2022

It makes sense that Warner Bros. Discovery is in a bit of a desperate state to protect their IP at the moment.

The big merger announcement between Warner Bros. and Discovery has been rife with controversy, from that weird HBO Max/Discovery+ demographic analysis leak to dozens of properties being pulled from HBO Max, allegedly to avoid paying royalties on them.

The series of odd publicized moves lost the company billions in market share in a pretty short time, so general hesitancy is understandable at the moment.

Allowing an indie trans Joker film its moment in the sun could’ve gone a good way towards winning them back some goodwill with the online queer community, but the time for that seems to have passed.

The film’s removal from the festival has inspired fans across the web to call for a write-in for TIFF’s “People’s Choice” award.

“We’re the only film with ‘people’s’ in the title, so it’s only fair,” Drew wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Fans are also advocating for the film in the hashtag “#FreeThePeoplesJoker”:

We’re proud to stand with Vera and the rest of the incredible team who helped bring THE PEOPLE’S JOKER to life. We’ll be screening the film in Sydney (Oct 1) and Melbourne (Oct 22), at our upcoming festival Metamorphoses.#FREETHEPEOPLESJOKER https://t.co/kvCsMbyADS — Static Vision (@StaticVisionAU) September 16, 2022

i would pay any amount of money to see what that letter said and to see the face of the pearl-clutcher who wrote it after it became a publicity boon. in true jokerly fashion, it keeps getting funnier. #freethepeoplesjoker https://t.co/4viggbxx4n — Tucker Wooley⚡️(is looking for work!) (@tucker13x) September 16, 2022

Still eligible for People’s Choice at TIFF! #FREETHEPEOPLESJOKER https://t.co/yBsZSjqAEF — Amanda the Jedi @ TIFF (@AmandaTheJedi) September 16, 2022

THE PEOPLE’S JOKER being pulled from TIFF is more than just a copyright issue. Trans rights, capitalism, & community. The weight of over 100 artists & 1 proven filmmaker @VeraDrew22 telling her story via parody of a beloved IP. You should be flattered, WB! #FREETHEPEOPLESJOKER — KG (@554mariposa) September 14, 2022

I wish I could see the people’s joker, subversive queer art being shut down by corporate interests is fucked up #Freethepeoplesjoker — Cordelia 🔞🏳️‍⚧️ Recovering post op (@CordeliaOfSeas) September 14, 2022

Honestly my most anticipated movie of 2022. @wbpictures grow up and #FreeThePeoplesJoker https://t.co/xWlPfp95kE — david binch (@jackEdaytona) September 14, 2022

Warner Bros. being scaredy bears about “The People’s Joker” is a loss on their part because it looks absolutely EPIC and WE NEED TO SEE IT. I remember long ago Vera stating she was going to make it and now here we are. FREE THE JOKER! #FreeThePeoplesJoker https://t.co/pExtjch6eQ — 🐍Your flesh that remains I will take as my food🐍 (@VisceralEntropy) September 14, 2022

While steps forward for this team are currently unclear, Drew has assured fans that their chance to view the film will come soon:

I have no clue how today goes and my team wants me to say nothing of course so I’ll stay vague…but whatever happens in the next few hours, I want you to know…if you’ve been waiting and aching to watch our movie, ur going to get to soon. Stay tuned and stay with me. Need ur help pic.twitter.com/RcFIWYsUFi — Vera Drew (@VeraDrew22) September 13, 2022

The People’s Joker has a few more festival stops in its immediate future, but the search for a distribution partner continues.

The film’s development was the work of over a hundred creatives and an even larger audience of donors. It seems the film’s future is, likewise, in the hands of its supporters.

Check out the trailer for parody extravaganza The People’s Joker: