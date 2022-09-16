why so serious?

This trans film got pulled from TIFF and folks are already rallying around it

What good is parody law if we can’t use it to trans some characters’ genders?

The People’s Joker loosely adapts the material of the film Joker into a story of a trans stand-up comedian, with several notable DC Comics characters appearing throughout.

The crowdfunded, equal parts progressive and absurd film was set to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). After a strongly worded letter from Warner Bros. Discovery, the film was allowed its original premiere, but all subsequent screenings were pulled from the festival’s lineup.

On the festival website, the film’s page displays a message reading “The filmmaker has withdrawn this film due to rights issues. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

After plenty of speculation, director Vera Drew put out an official statement on the situation:

It makes sense that Warner Bros. Discovery is in a bit of a desperate state to protect their IP at the moment.

The big merger announcement between Warner Bros. and Discovery has been rife with controversy, from that weird HBO Max/Discovery+ demographic analysis leak to dozens of properties being pulled from HBO Max, allegedly to avoid paying royalties on them.

The series of odd publicized moves lost the company billions in market share in a pretty short time, so general hesitancy is understandable at the moment.

Allowing an indie trans Joker film its moment in the sun could’ve gone a good way towards winning them back some goodwill with the online queer community, but the time for that seems to have passed.

The film’s removal from the festival has inspired fans across the web to call for a write-in for TIFF’s “People’s Choice” award.

“We’re the only film with ‘people’s’ in the title, so it’s only fair,” Drew wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Fans are also advocating for the film in the hashtag “#FreeThePeoplesJoker”:

While steps forward for this team are currently unclear, Drew has assured fans that their chance to view the film will come soon:

The People’s Joker has a few more festival stops in its immediate future, but the search for a distribution partner continues.

The film’s development was the work of over a hundred creatives and an even larger audience of donors. It seems the film’s future is, likewise, in the hands of its supporters.

Check out the trailer for parody extravaganza The People’s Joker: