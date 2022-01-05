Trans ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint

Amid her record-breaking winning streak on the game show Jeopardy!, current champ Amy Schneider found herself robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

Schneider, a software engineer from Oakland, CA, has so far racked up almost $1 million over her 25-game winning streak. January 3 she took to Twitter to share her harrowing story of armed robbery.

“Hi all,” Schneider wrote. “So, first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

“So, I doubt I’ll even start writing tonight’s game thread today, and if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up. Thanks for your patience,” she added via another tweet.

Schneider has also racked up a sizable Twitter following thanks to her play-by-play commentary on her Jeopardy! episodes. Producers for the show, meanwhile, released a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

The Los Angeles Times further reports that Oakland police have opened an investigation into the case, and continue their search for the two unidentified assailants.

Amy Schneider, 42, has shattered records with her Jeopardy! winning streak, becoming the highest winning female champ in the history of the series, and the first openly transgender person to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions. At the time of this writing, she is just six wins away from nabbing the #3 spot in the biggest winners of all time. The top spot is currently held by the show’s host, Ken Jennings.