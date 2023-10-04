Trans NFL cheerleader Justine Lindsay on Beyoncé, ballroom & how she’s in better shape than her haters

Justine Lindsay refuses to be silenced.

The first out transgender cheerleader in NFL history is never afraid to speak her mind, whether she’s headlining a GLAAD event or celebrating her fabulous life on social media.

A former football player and dedicated dancer, Lindsay joined the Carolina Panthers’ cheerleading squad, the TopCats, last season. Every Sunday, she leaves it all on the field, performing for tens of thousands of rabid NFL fans.

It isn’t always easy. Unfortunately, Lindsay sometimes encounters bullies and bigots, who spew hate and ignorance from behind their keyboards.

But those taunts just toughen her resolve. She spends her NFL Sundays on the gridiron, while the haters are stuck watching at home. And the best part is, she performs with her diverse TopCats family.

The squad featured at least two out gay dancers when Lindsay joined–Chris Crawford and Tre’ Booker–and Crawford is back this season.

Lindsay plans to stick around for a while, too!

Fresh off an appearance on Monday Night Football, Queerty recently caught up with Lindsay to chat about her favorite parts of cheerleading, experiences on the Southern ballroom circuit and how her dating life compares to the popular reality show, Basketball Wives. Here’s what she had to say…

QUEERTY: What’s it like to be an out trans NFL cheerleader?

JUSTINE LINDSAY: It feels good. I think when the first article came out last year on Buzzfeed, the title was “First openly trans,” and I was never in the closet. You know? I’ve never been in the closet. I’ve never shied away, and was never that person who said I was going to ‘hide behind my friend girls just so I can get into the party.’ It was just like, either you took me from what I was, or that was it.

But I was a dancer first. Just being trans is an extra part of my life where I had to let the world know, “This is how it is.” But I enjoy it. People don’t look at me as trans. They look at me as a woman. I’m out here, I’m doing everything I’m supposed to do. It’s great. I love it.

What is your favorite part of being an NFL cheerleader?

Of course, game days! There’s nothing like when you’re first going out there. It’s a great feeling to see all of the fans, even the opposing team, just out there watching you doing your thing. It’s a non-stop energy that comes through you, and it just pores out through the stadium.

What kinds of messages do you receive on social media?

People are generally really positive. They’re like, “Thank you for being yourself and doing what you love to do.” At the end of the day, I love to dance. I’ve had parents DM me and message me saying, “I have a young trans son or daughter. They really look up to you, and are just so happy to see you shine.” Those messages just put everything in perspective.

Now, as far as the negative, I just say “f*ck you” to all of the people who have something negative to say, because at the end of the day, you don’t know what it’s like. You have no leg room to even understand where I am. Not to be cocky, but I’m a very vocal person. I have a really nasty mouth. So if we want to go there, we can go there. I’m that kind of person.

You can talk about whatever you want to talk about, but when it comes down to me and my craft and what I’ve done since I was five years old, let’s be clear. Some people are saying, “Oh, she’s built like a quarterback.” I don’t care. I’m in better shape than you. I’ve played football. I was a wide receiver, so I really don’t give a f*ck. How about talking about something you actually know about? You’re mad because you can’t get NFL tickets to come to a game? That’s your fault. Get your money up. I don’t have time for the negativity. I’m not holding back anymore.

I’m a Christian woman. I love God at the end of the day. And yes, I have a boyfriend. I’m not going to out him. If I wanted to do that, I would’ve done that. I am a happy Black woman who is doing what she loves to do, and been doing that since the beginning.

I was going to ask about your dating life, but I guess you already answered..

I’m dating somebody, and it goes both ways. I want to respect what he has going on, and he respects me, too. It’s kind of like Basketball Wives. My husband is out here on the court, and just come talk to me. Ask me all the questions.

I know you perform in the Southern ballroom circuit. How did you get started with that?

Oh God, that was like years ago. When I was in college, I had a friend Derek who actually walked the runway in the ballroom scene. I never knew. I’ll be honest, I grew up very sheltered. My parents and my family were really strict on education and making sure we were focused on education and doing sports. So I didn’t really have a childhood. When I was in college, my second semester, I met this guy, and I was already doing some modeling on campus. And I always wanted to do runway.

I did it, and he just told me, “Hey listen, have you ever heard about this house?” I was like, “No, what is that?” And then he was like, “Have you heard of the ballroom scene?,” and I was like, “No, what is that?” So he introduced me to a movie called Paris is Burning, and oh my gosh! Just from the beginning of the movie until the very end, I was fascinated by the ballroom scene, and that’s how I started.

You mentioned you’re in better shape than all of the haters. What’s your workout routine?

My workout routine is not giving a f*ck. I’m kidding! But honestly, just eating healthy, keeping my mind clear. Self-care. Affirmation. Just being around positive people. I hang out with bosses, so if I’m trying to get to that level, I’m gonna surround myself with those kinds of people.

What are you listening to these days?

Beyoncé is my all-time icon. I’m not really into a lot of hip-hop and rap music. So I like listening to a lot of old-school stuff, like Anita Baker. I love Jill Scott, B52s. Just old-school music. I’m an old-school fanatic.

Where do you want to go next?

I want to be more in a teaching role. If I could be either an NFL coach or NBA coach, I would love to do that. Or even a college coach. I just feel like, “Why don’t I give back to the people who helped get me where I am?” So trying to be able to do something with college students, even going around to different schools and talking about my experience, like my beginnings, and just seeing where it goes. I’m definitely open to a lot more opportunities.