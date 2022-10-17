Trans voice actress alleges stolen wages, toxic culture, and anti-LGBTQ slurs at major gaming company

Voice actress and former Rooster Teeth employee Kdin Jenzen says she faced horrible conditions at the company for nearly a decade. Now, she’s spoken her full truth — and it turns out she’s not alone.

In a lengthy statement published to Twitter on Saturday following a round of layoffs, the former Achievement Hunter staffer and RWBY voice actress addressed her time at the company.

She alleges that her nine years of employment included being constantly called a queerphobic slur, uncredited for countless projects, underpaid by tens of thousands of dollars, and forced to regularly work 14+ hour days.

The full letter is almost unbelievable:

My final words on Rooster Teeth & just SOME of my experiences there. Read: https://t.co/r6t0hvaq3k — Kdin Jenzen (@KdinJenzen) October 15, 2022

“Every day I came into work I was called ‘F*ggot’ – but they could not use that name in content so when anyone was recording I was called ‘Fugz’ instead,” she explains. “For any fans who used that nickname for me for years, that’s what you were calling me.”

The nickname was finally dropped when Jenzen came out as trans (though videos of her being called the name remain on the channel). That said, her coming out came with a new wave of mistreatment.

“During that time my acting manager began to harass me and lie to the community any time I was ‘planned to be on camera and couldn’t show up’,” she writes. “Many times it was said to the audience watching that I ‘had already gone home’ when I was in the other room crunching to finish my job and the work of my manager.”

Even with all the queerphobic treatment she received, the relentless time crunch (and lack of proper compensation for it) made up the largest part of her statement. The low pay she received and insurance coverage that went unfulfilled throughout her transition have left the voice actress with medical bills that she was assured at the time would be taken care of.

Rooster Teeth issued a statement of their own, focusing more on “interpersonal challenges” and company culture than the explicit overworking and underpayment that Jenzen addressed.

Their statement in full:

Since Jenzen’s admission, dozens of former Rooster Teeth employees and contractors have come forward about horrible working conditions and compensation from the company.

These recollections have ranged from people being rebuffed by the HR department to folks being overworked to the brink of self-harm.

Here’s just a few of the stories shared:

I have multiple herniated discs in my back from mocap related injuries while working at Rooster Teeth. I was working 12 hour days so I miss the window to file workers comp. I’m only now getting spinal procedures done so I can stand/sit again. My quality of life has been destroyed — Kim Newman @ FFXIV (@Kimchiladah) October 16, 2022

I normally like to keep my Twitter free of this sort of stuff, but without going into too much detail,the closest I have ever got to taking my own life was during my time at RT. I was told I was talentless on a weekly basis. That I was nothing but trouble to those around me.(1/?) — Brian K. Lee (@BrianKLee) October 17, 2022

Nah, I’ve already spent a number of therapy sessions talking about this shit with therapists who look at me like I was crazy for sticking around for as long as I did. I even brought some of that old mindset to a new job so I’m still working on letting that shit go. I’m good. https://t.co/JizEJGPygP — Torrian #BlackLivesMatter (@AnimatedTorrii) October 17, 2022

The biggest waste of time in my life was talking to HR at Rooster Teeth. I just stopped even trying with them at the end because what was the point 🤷‍♂️ — squat (@where_is_squat) October 16, 2022

My former Rooster Teeth colleagues can DM me or call me if they need someone to talk to. pic.twitter.com/HI1mAehDri — Noor Ata (@TheNoorAta) October 17, 2022

When I went to HR to ask why I wasn’t being paid as much as the guys doing the same job as me I was told “sometimes you don’t get paid what you’re worth.” https://t.co/5EiTjT8ai5 — Ellie Main (@Elliemainey) October 16, 2022

reminds me of the time i was told i was gonna get a raise. didn’t get it, tried talk to hr. instead of talking to me he just avoided me and wouldn’t even look at me in the hallways. took a year before i finally found out why… don’t even get me started on how low my pay was. — Spooky Scary Steffie 💀 (@TheSteffie) October 17, 2022

The overworking of RT animation teams was a recurring joke at company meetings. They knew, and would laugh about it in front of the whole company. — Zac Fox (@zachariahfox) October 16, 2022

nothing *horrible* happened to me in my time at rooster teeth; I left when I realized I was never going to get paid enough for the pressure of having millions of dollars of ad revenue on me and my team’s shoulders. that said, some of the shit i witnessed was fucking nuts!! — zozo 🍄 (@zoeterhune) October 15, 2022

The reports go on and on as people come forward to share the traumatic working conditions they faced at the company. Even as they reflect on their awful time at the company, the support between these workers lower on the ladder is evident.

“There are good people still working there, I’m friends with them, and I wish them the best,” Jenzen writes.

“Handful of good people. Bad Company.”

Queerty reached out to Rooster Teeth for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.