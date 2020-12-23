Trans youth write letters to Santa, and you can make their dreams come true

Pose star and generally fantastic person Indya Moore (above, looking festive) has a Christmas wish: Make the holiday season brighter for a young person in need by sending them Secret Santa gifts.

Moore and several friends organized tranSanta, a social media project that gives trans and intersex youth a chance to ask “Santa” for gifts, which they probably have no way of getting on their own, due to unsupportive/absent parents, money problems, or the terribleness of 2020 that has literally plagued the planet.

The tranSanta IG account posts the letters, clicking the link in bio at the top of the page opens the letters with links to an online gift registry, which are apparently all on Target.com.

Due to obvious privacy & security precautions, tranSanta does not publish personal identification info about the queer youth, but they have all been verified.

Let’s look at the lists of gifts on tranSanta: Hoodies. Socks. Shoes and socks. Gift cards for Netflix. There are several requests for makeup. Of course, trans and intersex teenagers are still teenagers, and all teenagers want AirPods, so there are lots of requests for AirPods.

One participant asked for a new computer to use for online classes, a must during the 2020-21 school year, but it was only $339, which is almost nothing for a computer (and somebody already bought it, so that’s good).

It is a sad fact that trans youth face serious threats of abuse, neglect, and homelessness, but a gift from a stranger can make a big difference in their outlook on life. So go buy a teenager something fun and something useful.

Here’s a sample of one of the Santa letters: