There’s been a sweet exchange of messages between one of Taylor Swift’s dancers and her boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce.

Unless you’ve been living on Mars for the past year, you’ll be aware Swift is currently on her globe-straddling Eras tour. She’s most recently been in the UK and played several nights at London’s Wembley Arena. There, on Sunday, the audience was treated to the unexpected sight of boyfriend Travis Kelce joining her on stage. It was the first time he’s done so during this tour.

Kelce, like a handful of Swift’s male dancers, donned black tie attire for the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change. He shared the stage with one of Swift’s regular dancers, Kameron Saunders. The choreographer, and dancer, 31, who happens to be gay, has enlarged his own following during his stint on the tour.

He’s posted plenty of photos to his social media to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes of life on the road with Swift.

Brother Khalen

However, what was less known until now is that Kelce has another connection to Saunders besides Swift. Saunders’ brother is Khalen Saunders, a former Kansas Chiefs teammate of Kelce.

A few hours after Sunday’s show, Kameron re-shared a tweet his Instagram stories. It showed both him and his brother with Kelce. A caption said, “Travis Kelce has now performed with both Saunders brothers.”

Kelce played alongside Khalen, Kameron’s younger brother, between 2019-2022. Khalen switched to playing with the New Orleans Saints last year.

Yesterday, Kameron shared more photos on his Instagram of him on stage with Swift and Kelce. He said in the accompanying caption, “I wanted to highlight this moment from London!!

“Trav.. I had the time of my life being an absolute HAM with you on stage. 😂😂😂 This was such a full circle moment for me. I have been to countless Chiefs games with my family over the years to support my baby brother.

“Three of those 4 years he was with the Chiefs we went to the Super Bowl and won twice… ABSOLUTE LEGACY!!! 😮‍💨 And now for you and I to share the biggest stage in the world with boss lady… full circle! The Saunders family loves you, Trav! (Including our mom LMAO) thank you for your heart and kindness and goofiness 😂”

The posting has had over 400,000 likes.

Travis Kelce responds

Among those to respond was Kelce. He said, “Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night…. and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia! 🍻 More memories to come!!”

Kelce’s comment has earned over 60,000 likes.

Others paid tribute to Saunders’ mom.

“Your mom raising two sons who excel in their crafts is a true MVP [Most Valuable Player]. I want her parenting secrets!” was another well-liked comment.

Kameron Saunders heralds from St Louis. Besides his work as a choreographer, he danced in the movies Spirited and The Color Purple.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City government named January 25, 2024, the “Kameron Saunders Day of Dance” in recognition of Saunders’s achievements.

