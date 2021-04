A tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman on the eve of the Oscars

Chadwick forever!

Chadwick “Black Panther” Boseman was nominated for a posthumous Academy Award for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In honor of this achievement and Sunday’s Oscars, Geek Chic This Week invited professional geeks Mike Ciriaco and Chris Tyrell to kiki over Boseman, African American representation in comic book culture, and Black Panther’s Avengers Dream Team.

