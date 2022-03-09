Trident’s tweet about transgender gum pops all over its face

Trident gum has found itself in a sticky situation (sorry) after firing off a series of tweets joking about the gender pronouns of its products.

“he/they of the day: spearmint trident gum,” the brand Tweeted Saturday.

he/they of the day: spearmint trident gum — trident gum (@tridentgum) March 6, 2022

That led to some immediate backlash from some trans Twitter users:

Omg yes! My identity is a funny joke thank you trident gum ❤️ — willz (@willztwt) March 6, 2022

What’s it like only using pronouns to boost your product when u don’t actually care — Ares (@SpectralAres) March 6, 2022

And we’re not sure Trident fully grasped the sarcasm of this comment, judging by their response:

i’ll just say bubble gum is she/her (obviously) — trident gum (@tridentgum) March 6, 2022

But some responses surely stuck to the bottom of Trident’s shoe (sorry), like when one commenter pointed out that Trident’s parent company, Mondelez International, has made political contributions to anti-LGBTQ Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas).

And another comment pointed out that Trident kinda-sorta-completely stole the “he/they of the day” premise from Twitter user @emonormie.

Do you need help obtaining @emonormie’s mailing address to send the check? Happy to connect you, although I’m sure you could just pull up their Twitter account again and hit that little envelope button in the upper right corner instead this time. — athena (@athenaxco) March 8, 2022

@emonormie wasn’t thrilled to have their account co-opted by a giant corporation, either:

i know he/they of the day is about characters/things that are in some sense nonsensical but “he/they of the day: our gum brand :)” doesn’t even make any fucking sense akdhdjsksj — norman (@emonormie) March 7, 2022