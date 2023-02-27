Trio of millionaire lottery winners credit their luck to the karmic power of their throuple

Photos via @thrupples on Instagram

These million dollar lottery winners had to split their cash prize three ways — and they couldn’t have been happier about it.

Last year, partners Claire Thornhill and Katy Rupple hit big off a $100 bet. Naturally, they decided to share the winnings with the man who’d given them the $100 gift in the first place: their other partner, comedian/voice actor Justin Rupple (How to Train Your Dragon 2, Spiderman: Homecoming).

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Claire told all about hitting the jackpot and sharing it with her lovely fiancée and fiancé.

In Claire’s Instagram bio, she describes herself as “polymagical”. It’s the same poly magic that the triad credits for their $1.4 million lotto win.

“We like to think of the jackpot money as a little bit of a karmic gift for opening up to the world, and believing in ourselves and our relationship,” Claire explains.

The trio apparently originated as a pair, with the titular Rupples of the “thrupple”, Katy and Justin.

“It started with just Katy and Justin in a romantic relationship in 2005,” Claire says. “That quickly changed with all of us meeting in Los Angeles in 2019. We knew right away we had to be three. Honestly, it feels like this was meant to be.”

The same hand of fate that brought them prosperity with last year’s big win is seemingly what brought them together in the first place.

“After we discussed with each other how much we wanted to spend our lives with each other we knew we had to tell our families immediately,” they recall. “We had acceptance from all of our families.”

Apparently, the only nudge needed towards acceptance is often just to see this trio in action.

“Whether they are close or extended friends, once they see us together, they seem to understand our choice,” they say. “We just work better and thrive as a throuple.”

The three note that “there have been a few people who didn’t necessarily want to be part of accepting our relationship,” but understand that it’s outside of more narrow minds’ abilities to grasp. The girls that get it, get it!

“We don’t really have time to concern ourselves with those who don’t like us because that’s their business,” they state. “We don’t receive much hate face-to-face, and don’t think we will in the future either.”

A little face-to-face hate is unfortunately just par for the course for many queer relationships, but that’s not going to stop them from being any less proud.

“We believe we should be free to love who we want as long as they are consenting adults who aren’t hurting anyone,” they put simply.

Even after their substantial payout, it sounds like the money hasn’t changed anything. Justin is still doing his comedy, Claire’s keeping up her modeling, and the triad is as strong as ever.

“We truly all get along very well. It’s like a triangle where each one of us has a strength, and we lean towards that strength,” they said. According to the Daily Star, “Katy is the coordinator, Claire the scheduler, and Justin is the facilitator.”

With that level of cooperation towards their respective goals, who knows? Three heads may very well be better than two.