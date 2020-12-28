Of triumph, talent and representation: Our 2020 Queerty Interview Highlights

Well, we made it. This year has almost come to an end.

Thank goodness for the entertainers, artists and activists, then, that have kept us occupied and amused this year, not to mention the folks that have worked so hard to make sure 2021 sees an end to COVID-19, Trump, social upheaval and general craziness.

With that in mind, we’d like to present some highlights from our ongoing series The Queerty Interview to share the insight and wisdom of some of the most talented and transgressive people working today. All helped make 2020 tolerable, and gave us hope that next year can be even better.