Trixie Mattel on why she’ll never do another season of ‘Drag Race’

‘Drag Race’ is really hard. Nobody talks about it, but it’s really physically, mentally hard. And, I operate best in an environment where I do whatever I want and nobody evaluates me. And ‘Drag Race’ is about doing what you’re told and having it evaluated.

And not to be gauche, too, but it’s also money. I mean, like, even ‘All Stars 3’–when I won–even winning, I think I lost money doing it? Because of the gigs I had to cancel, so I ended up losing money… It’s hard, and you know, part of what makes ‘Drag Race’ good is that the contestants are expected to basically—imagine if you were cast in a superhero movie and it was your job to bring the costume and the special effects.

So, actually, any of those drag queens would wipe the floor with me. That I’m fine with—I’m fine with not doing as well as other people. But the work… I have nightmares about the preparation process of getting ready [for the show.] Katya and I don’t even aspire to doing that good of drag. The runways this season? I would always watch the runways and I’d be like, ‘I wouldn’t even know who to call to make that!’Trixie Mattel speaking with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang on the Las Culturistas podcast about why she’s not interested in competing on a future all-winners season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.