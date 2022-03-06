Trixie Mattel’s old fashioned, being gay in the south, & a bottom’s apocalypse prep

Take your first look at Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna in the The Roku Channel’s new film, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Random BYU students talked gay marriage.
@blackmenaces can you support the queer community without supporting gay marriage? #fyp #byu #provo #orem #utah #uvu #pwi #poc #gay #lgbtqtiktok #questions #black ♬ original sound – the black menaces
Rob Anderson prepared for the apocalypse.
@heartthrobert Reply to @chambreezey PART 3 thank u for ur inspo Jesse! #gayscience ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson
The voice of Pinocchio spoke up.
@gregorymannofficial #stitch with @carmen_pascual i’ll get a picture on imdb next time 😈😈 #fyp ♬ original sound – Greg
Ford commented.
@stevenfoster Yeah it’s a ford 🤠 @juanfoster #fyp #lgbt #gay #materialgworl #nickiminaj ♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana
Trixie Mattel made an old fashioned.
@trixiemattelhi old (fashioned) ! 🥃
The Big Drag Bus rated pedestrians.
@bigdragbus Who was your favorite pedestrian? #BigDragBus #partybus #nashville #nashvillepartybus #bachelorette #dragqueen ♬ original sound – Big Drag Bus
A heterosexual processed pronouns.
@lewisbuchanclips my joker arch #public #pronouns #lewisbuchan ♬ original sound – lewis buchan clips
Will Larkins addressed the school board
@proudtwink Cannot believe this and don’t say gay are happening rn… #florida #orlando #orangecounty #OCPS #Floridapolitics #lgbtq #bookban #fl #winterpark ♬ original sound – Will Larkins
Brandon Vasquez‘s grandma had zero chill.
@brandonvasquez529 my grandma has no idea how funny she is 🤣 #comedy #fyp #laugh #feelgood #gym #gay #lgbt ♬ original sound – Brandon Vasquez
And Gay TikTok dragged itself.
@jacqupot i’m guilty of it too, but i also try to alternate with thought provoking content 😏😭 #gaytiktok #hairygay #gayotter ♬ Fake wow – leli