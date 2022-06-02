Trixie Motel, The Book of Queer, and 5 other reasons to tune into discovery+ this Pride season

discovery+ is coming out of the closet with Always Proud, gifting us more content to throw fabulous streaming parties besides Drag Race, Housewives, and stressful elections.

It is well known that the gays love quantity and quality in more places than Grindr and the gym, so the streaming service’s three wonderful new series–Trixie Motel, Generation Drag & The Book of Queer–should satisfy all your content cravings. And speaking of hookups, get ready to discover convenience because you can watch an episode on your way to one with their app and satisfy multiple urges, and you can help discovery+ support The Trevor Project by texting PRIDE to 707070 to donate.

What a wonderful time to be alive and streaming this Pride season.

But wait, there’s more.

1. Drag Favorite Trixie Mattel

What’s better than a drag show? Drag in reality TV! We love to see All Stars Season 4 winner Trixie Mattel thriving and opening her new hot pink motel in none other than queer paradise Palm Springs. The show will center on her struggles renovating the motel with the help of celebrity friends and, no doubt, hot contractors. Do you really need another reason to binge this Pride season?

2. Nostalgia meets modern gay culture

You do? Fine, the show also deals with Trixie hiring the staff and figuring out the ins and outs of running the motel. Think the modern drag version of Golden Palace but sexier with pink gay style.

3. You will get smarter

Your father doesn’t have to be the owner of Toaster Strudels for you to feel included. The Book of Queer is a fun and fabulous documentary series highlighting history’s forgotten queer heroes, kings, and queens (some of whom were actual royalty).

4. Make history gay again

The Book of Queer is out on a mission to make history gay again with the best kind of education, the type that’s fun and doesn’t feel like learning. There’s bound to be a character that pleases your wildest historical fantasies.

5. Yasss, Queen! for visibility

Produced by the queen of making herself noticeable only using her eyes, Tyra Banks, Generation Drag is a docu-series following the journey of drag kids and their families as they prepare for DRAGUTANTE, an annual drag ball for kids, giving them a safe space to be their own drag superhero. So like a bite-size RuPaul competition, without the cursing, and more smizing for your life.

6. These Drag Kids have talent

We’re told Tyra Banks won’t be the only one strenuously smizing. These kids are not your average children; these drag kids will prove that it’s never too early to start practicing your death drops. But beginners should wear a helmet.

7. It benefits The Trevor Project

Isn’t it wonderful to support the most at-risk queer youth solely by watching television? discovery+ and Warner Bros-Discovery are partnering with The Trevor Project to help support LGBTQ youth. And you can put your money where your mouth is: Donate by texting PRIDE to 707070 and Warner Bros-Discovery will match your donation up to $25,000.

Happy Pride discovery+