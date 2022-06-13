Trouble in River City: Post Tonys, Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID

It was a rough night in River City — and Radio City Music Hall, for anyone sitting within breathing distance of the stage for Hugh Jackman’s performance from The Music Man. Producers announced that Jackman tested positive for COVID.

“Once again, standbys and understudies save the day and, in this case, it’s Max Clayton to the rescue. We’re excited to see him perform alongside the wonderful Sutton Foster and we wish Hugh a speedy recovery,” said producer Kate Horton.

Standby Max Clayton will be stepping into the role of Professor Harold Hill opposite co-star Sutton Foster through June 21.

Here’s a look at the performance from last night’s Tony Awards.