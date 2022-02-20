Troye Sivan bares his soul and, um, other things in new film

After earning rave reviews for his supporting role in 2018’s Boy Erased, singer Troye Sivan returns to the screen, this time as the lead in the new film Three Months.

The coming-of-age dramedy tells the story of Caleb, a South Florida teen, who, on the eve of his high school graduation, learns he’s been exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for the definitive test results that could change his future, he finds love in the most unlikely of places.

In addition to digging deep and bearing his soul in his portrayal of Caleb, Sivan has also provided two new songs–“Angel Baby” and “Revelation”–for the film’s soundtrack. Three Months lands on Paramount+ February 23. Keep an eye out for Queerty’s exclusive interview with director Jared Frieder next week.

Watch.