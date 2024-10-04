If Troye Sivan can’t be one of your girls, he might just try and steal ’em.

The “Rush” singer — who’s currently touring North America alongside Charli XCX on their Sweat Tour — shocked fans with a new TikTok post on October 3, in which he implied he’s entering his heterosexual era.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Watch.

In the clip, captioned “we can try,” pop’s resident twink confessed that a recent onslaught of female attention — and some lackluster dudes — might be reason enough to switch teams.

“Lately, I’ve been getting TikToks from girls who, I guess, think I’m hot, and I’m considering it because I still don’t have a boyfriend, and it’s been a f*cking long time,” Sivan told his followers. “So, maybe it is time to switch; give it a go, you know what I mean? Let’s try this together.”

Still, he added, “I can’t promise anything. I don’t know what I’m doing.” LOL.

OK, so we can safely assume that Sivan was joking. (This is the dude who writes “bops about bottoming,” after all!)

Nevertheless, the clip—which has received over 1.2 million views—was enough to fire up the internet.

me if i have 1 more failed talking stage : https://t.co/Avxm09Bbik — jword (@josuesonline) October 4, 2024

my favorite thing is when popcrave posts troye's unhinged tiktok's or posts and everyone thinks he's being for real because they don't understand his humor at all lmao he is the most unserious and unhinged person ever like stop taking him seriously ?? https://t.co/eNEC5p5XCd — tiff (@highwaystoeden) October 4, 2024

Furthermore, his sardonic post came a week after Addison Rae, certified it-girl and Gay Twitter X’s new favorite pop star, joined Sivan and Charli onstage at Madison Square Garden to perform her latest single, “Diet Pepsi.”

After the performance, Rae joked in an Instagram Story post that she is “in love with Troye.”

“You don’t understand… when we touched heads during ‘Diet Pepsi,’ I had butterflies and then couldn’t even look at him again,” she wrote.

It sounds like now might be Addison’s chance!

Regardless, Sivan has supplied fans with surprise after surprise over the past year.

Last month, he took to TikTok to sound off on an unfounded viral rumor that alleged he was only touring America to hit Grindr in every city.

“I don’t need to travel the country to get laid,” he clapped back. “I can get laid wherever I want! I’m going on tour because I released an album. Because people are buying tickets to come see the show. So, f*ck you.”

And then there was the gagworthy interview on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast where he “came out” as a top.

“I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people, I’m like some sort of power bottom, but that’s just not the case,” he said, adding that he’s “not a bottom” at all.

We’re still shaking!

BREAKING: Troye Sivan comes out as a top pic.twitter.com/SoLgHMdvkn — san (@sanandrios) July 25, 2023

Welp, there you have it!

The gay community has got to get it together, or else we’re going to lose our gay pop prince to the dark side heterosexuals.

And TBH, if someone like Sivan — who’s a complete heartthrob both in and out of drag — can’t lock down a boyfriend, is there any hope for the rest of us?!

