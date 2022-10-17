Troye Sivan goes full goth-twink for a revealing new photoshoot that has Twitter in “shambles”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag)

Troye Sivan‘s wild side is in full bloom in eye-popping new photos for Interview Magazine.

What could possibly inspire the actor/musician to live out his KISS goth-twink fantasy on the beach, you might ask? Well, it actually makes (some semblance of) sense when you realize he’ll soon be starring in HBO The Idol, a lurid cult drama about the underworld of L.A.’s music scene, co-created by The Weeknd and Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson.

Precious few details have been revealed about the upcoming series, but early trailers hint that it will be sexy, strange, more than a little spooky, and with a sharp sense of humor. And that certainly seems to be the vibe Sivan and Interview were going for with this photoshoot.

The editorial spread arrives in conjunction with a frank and funny conversation between Sivan and his The Idol co-star, Rachel Sennott, the hilarious It Girl of Bodies Bodies Bodies and “What? It’s LA!” fame.

Together, the pair discusses Sivan’s ventures into acting, his love of Architectural Digest, and the musicians that influenced him growing up, like Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse. But it’s when Sennott asks “the world’s preeminent twink pop star” if he has any industry horror stories to share that we get the feature’s best—and ickiest— anecdote…

It all started with a piece of “homophobic chicken,” as Sivan puts it. “I had Chick-fil-A—so first of all, it’s karma, right? Because I was eating homophobic chicken—but it was spicy homophobic chicken before this show.” Yikes, well there’s your first mistake, Troye. Don’t eat a spicy chicken sandwich before doing… anything in public.

“My band [and] I have this hand signal,” Sivan reveals, “where if I hold up the number four as I’m walking off stage, they know to play some beep-bop elevator music and give me ten minutes because something is going wrong in my body.”

(As a quick aside: We’ve always wondered what happens when musicians have to use the restroom in the middle of a show, so these is some good intel!)

“I don’t think I puked but I remember feeling extraordinarily sick,” he shares. “It was that sweaty, clammy feeling, except there’s all these people staring back at me. Thank god at that point, the lyrics were second nature to me because I was singing about whatever I was singing about, but my mind was a million miles away thinking, ‘I need to get off this stage within the next 30 seconds.’ And so I ran off and did my thing, washed my face, almost puked, et cetera.”

Ultimately, Sivan shares the story to highlight how he has the best fans, who he feels very comfortable with, apparently. “I feel very, very safe with my audience. If I needed to come out onstage and be like, ‘Guys, I just puked,’ it would be chill.”

So, next time you see Sivan flashing strange hand signals to his band before running off stage, you’ll know what’s up.

We’ll know that we’ve given you whiplash by sharing thirsty Troye Sivan pics and a gross bathroom story in quick succession, why don’t you wash it all down with the trailer for The Idol?