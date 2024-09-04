Troye Sivan is ready to sweat, a new heroic heartthrob emerges & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day?The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
Bargain Block, Season 4 — Now Streaming (Max): The first gay couple to lead an HGTV series— hosts and partners Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas—run a home renovation operation in Detroit, MI.
English Teacher — Now Streaming (Hulu): A gay high school teacher in Austin, TX comes under fire for kissing his boyfriend in front of students in this sharp, timely comedy.
The Perfect Couple — Sep. 5 (Netflix): Nicole Kidman stars in this mystery series as a picture-perfect matriarch with some dark secrets alongside Meghann Fahy, Dakota Fanning & Tory Iwata.
I Used To Be Funny — Sep. 5 (Netflix): Bottoms‘ Rachel Sennott plays a comedian who goes searching for a girl she used to nanny. Queer comics Sabrina Jalees & Caleb Hearon co-star.
Seeking Mavis Beacon — Sep. 6 (Select Theaters): Two queer amateur detectives track down the real woman whose likeness was used for computer software Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.
Selling Sunset, Season 8 — Sep. 5 (Netflix): Netflix’s buzziest reality series is back, and so is everyone’s favorite realtor—and queer icon—Chrishell Stause.
Culture Catch-Up
STILL STANDING: A year after saying “Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road” on his farewell tour, Sir Elton John has shared news of an eye infection that left him partially blend, adding he’s “healing, but it’s an extremely slow process.” [The Daily Beast]
VACATION HUSBAND:Queerty favorite comic Joel Kim Booster‘s recent rip to South Korea took a surprise detour when he got down on one knee and proposed to his long-time partner, John-Michael Sudsina! “No matter where I am, he’s my home.” Aww, congrats you two! [Queerty]
BRING A TOWEL: Brat Summer might be over, but Sweat Fall is just beginning! Before Troye Sivan & Charli XCX link up for their highly anticipated co-headlining tour, the iconic besties reflect on modern pop stardom in a new interview feature with photos that’ll make you… well, sweat! [i-D]
SWEET GREEN MOTHER: Beloved Drag Race superstar Latrice Royale is serving fierce flora realness as Little Shop Of Horror‘s man-eating plant Audrey II in her musical debut, and she’s sharing how her whole career’s been leading up to this moment. [INTO]
YEP, I’M GAY RETIRING:Netflix has announced a September 24 premiere date for Ellen Degeneres‘ new comedy special For Your Approval, which we’re told will address the former TV host getting “kicked out of show business”—and will be her final special ever. [LGBTQNation]
AMERICAN CRIME STORY:Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Monsters season already proved controversial when an early teaser appeared to depict the infamous Menéndez Brothers’ relationship as homoerotic. Now, the first full trailer is here, which looks decidedly more American Psycho and we’re not not intrigued. Plus, it should be a solid showcase for out actor Cooper Koch!
WE’RE HERE, WE’RE QUEER: Luca Guadagnino’s explicit gay odyssey Queer just premiered at the Venice Film Festival and reviews are pouring in, with high marks for stars Daniel Craig & Drew Starkey. But apparently pop star Omar Apollo‘s going to be leaving it all on screen, too… [Queerty]
HERO’S JOURNEY: The Greek mythology-twisting, pitch-black comedy Kaoshas been a late-summer streaming smash, and a real breakout for trans star Misia Butler who gets to play both hero and heartthrob. We’re thrilled to see him soaking up a moment he “never thought possible.” [Man About Town]
EMOTIONAL REUNION: From husband filmmaking duo Michael Perez-Lindsey & Rhett Lindsey, dramatic short Will I See You Again?brings together two estranged lovers at their shared friend’s memorial, where they must confront the truths of their relationship. Ahead of the acclaimed film’s bow at Atlanta’s Out On Film festival, check out its powerful trailer. [Will I See You Again?]
GOING FOR THE GOLD: After a fabulous showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team LGBTQ is wowing at this year’s Paralympics, too, earning a total of 10 Gold Medals so far, in rowing, cycling, and more. Go team, go! [Outsports]
ALLY IN A-TOWN: Straight rapper NLE Choppa has never been shy about embracing his queer fans, and he recently took that appreciation to the next level by performing in Atlanta during the city’s Black Pride festival, sharing a message of love and acceptance. [INTO]
SHANTAY ANOTHER DAY: The name’s Paul… RuPaul. While the Global All Stars competition’s still heating up, Drag Race UK is ready for its next mission, teasing this fall’s sixth season with a sleek & sexy Meet The Queens video that introduces its cast of fierce competitors who are all living out their Bond girl fantasy.
After a summer that saw the conversation around trans athletes in sports reach the global stage at the Olympics, the upcoming short film Pace—about transmasculine boxers—couldn’t be arriving at a more urgent time. Writer-director Beck Williams stars as Remy, an athlete struggling with dysphoria whose decision to transition could cost their marriage. But when they meet and begin training with trans boxer Joey (13 Reasons Why’s Bex Taylor-Klaus), their bond gives them both the strength to face their challenges head-on.
“Pace is a deeply personal project for me,” Williams says in an official statement. “While it’s an intimate look through the trans lens, the film really explores a vital universal question: do we choose a new path if it comes at a high cost?” Before the short screens at Atlanta’s Out On Film fest on September 29, Queerty is honored to host the exclusive premiere of its trailer below:
