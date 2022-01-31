Troye Sivan just teamed up with Beyoncé and fans are obsessed

Beyoncé is previewing the latest collection from her athleisure clothing brand Ivy Park, complete with celebrity models including out pop star and 2022 Queerties nominee Troye Sivan.

The brand’s Instagram account shared several images of Sivan rocking the all-red ensembles, which will be sold by Adidas, prompting fans to leave comments like “Troye x Beyoncé? I’m dead” and “Major.”

Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark)