Troye Sivan, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga & more: All the must-see fashion slays from the 2023 Oscars

credit: Getty Images

After last year’s controversial ceremony, the Oscars returned to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday without incident as the fashion was the only thing that slapped.

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept seven categories including best picture, best actress for Michelle Yeoh, best director, best editing, best supporting actor for Ke Huy Quan, best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and best original screenplay.

Brendan Fraser was the latest hetero star to win for playing gay and took home Best Actor after wearing prosthetics and digital makeup to transform into an obese man in The Whale.

Thankfully, the Academy Awards red champagne carpet and the Vanity Fair afterparty kept it more queer and featured a steady stream of some of our favorite LGBTQ+ celebs including Janelle Monae, last year’s Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Matt Bomer, Laverne Cox, Harvey Guillen, the Queer Eye guys, and Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga.

Other sartorial standouts included Angela Bassett in regal purple, daddylicious Pedro Pascal in a tieless tux, and Jeremy Pope in a plunging polka dot suit.

So whether you watched the 3 hours and 40 minute show or not, here are the fiercest looks from the 2023 Oscars below:

Janelle Monae

An Oscar snub won’t stop Janelle from serving in this custom Vera Wang.

Matt Bomer

Feasting your eyes on Bomer in this Hermes tux counts as cardio. Trust!

Laverne Cox

Turquoise is the new black for Laverne in this custom Vera Wang gown.

Stephanie Hsu

Hsu is the epitome of pretty in pink in this strapless bubblegum Valentino number.

Jeremy Pope

Jeremey Pope’s Balmain suit was already one of my favorites last night… then I saw his inspiration: Prince.



This man is truly one of the best — and most thoughtfully — dressed men in Hollywood right now. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dIZcKOhrrQ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 13, 2023

Let’s go crazy over Pope in this badass Prince-inspired Balmain fit. Sexy MF, indeed!

Lady Gaga

Prior to slipping into jeans and T-shirt and removing all the work of her makeup artist to sing “Hold My Hand,” Gaga was catwalk ready in this stunning Versace gown which debuted during the fashion house’s Fall/Winter show on Friday.

Harvey Guillen

The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star was giving all the drama in this black-and-silver brocade suit by Christian Siriano.

Hunter Schafer

The prom queen at Euphoria high is here to take her crown! Hunter kept it light as a feather in this daring two-piece ensemble by Ann Demeulemeester.

Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk

This is just too much sizzling style for one photo!

Cara Delevingne

The thigh’s the limit for Cara in this head-turning crimson Elie Saab wonder.

The “Bloom” singer has entered his leather daddy era and we’re here for it, sir!

Ariana DeBose

She did the She looked flawless in this stunning white-hot Versace masterpiece.

Rihanna

Rihanna in Alaïa at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/Rbfg9hDOQ5 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 13, 2023

The word is so overused but … MOTHER!

Michelle Yeoh

This is everything! Descending from the heavens, Michelle dazzled in this ethereal Dior gown as she made history for being the first Asian woman to win Best Actress.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed in Prada at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/wwsA6nR2Bw — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023

With his huge collar, Riz turned us all into even bigger size queens.

Angela Bassett

Angela Basset DID the thing! pic.twitter.com/OUm5t0wkku — Queerty (@Queerty) March 13, 2023

Queen Ramonda ruling the carpet in this impeccable purple Moschino gown. Her day will come!

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/b0FYGjQTpQ — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023

We come to this place for Nicole Kidman’s magic. Bow down to the AMC legend.

Halle Berry

Halle got her flowers – and lots of double takes – in this high-slit Grecian goddess halter gown by Tamara Ralph.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Cool Slutty Daddy Pascal at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/Bc2AIg7mqa — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 13, 2023

Papi Pascal put the entire Dolby Theatre on respirators with his Zegna suit and high collared shirt combo. Breathe, y’all!

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/E0y6lke8TG — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023

Yet another knockout for Adonis Creed.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal in Gucci at the #Oscars #Oscars95. More red carpet later on our site. pic.twitter.com/WolhEzObU0 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 12, 2023

And just like that a style king is born!

Donald Glover

We’re not sure how DG pulled off this double-breasted, high-waisted, cut-out, shirtless Alexander McQueen lewk, but he most definitely did. Swagger this tight cannot be bought, styled or taught.