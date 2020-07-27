Troye Sivan reportedly splits from bf Jacob Bixenman

Singer/actor Troye Sivan has reportedly split from his longtime boyfriend Jacob Bixenman.

Bixenman & Sivan began dating in 2016 and became a prominent queer couple thereafter, appearing together in public and even doing a joint interview with Vogue.

Now, fans have noticed that Sivan’s Instagram account has not mentioned or shown Bixenman since last November. In a telling move, neither Sivan nor Bixenman mentioned their anniversary together in February, either.

The Daily Mail reports that the two split due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Sivan opted to return to his native Australia to ride out the quarantine with his family. Bixenman reportedly stayed in Los Angeles.

Sivan and Bixenman have yet to make any public statements regarding their alleged break-up. Sivan released his fifth album, In a Dream earlier this month.