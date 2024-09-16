Troye Sivan has reacted with irritation to a TikTok video that makes the spurious claim he’s only on tour with Charli XCX for one reason: To take advantage of the opportunity to use Grindr in a string of North American cities and enjoy hook-ups.

Sivan and British singer Charli XCX are currently engaged in their joint headline ‘Sweat’ tour. Both have albums to promote. The two friends have collaborated before, on the track “1999,” so share some stage time together during “Sweat.”

The video Sivan was reacting to was posted by a celebrity gossip blogger called Celebritea Blinds. She reads out an anonymous source that claims, with zero evidence or citation, that sales of tickets for the Sweat tour are low, but that Sivan doesn’t care: “He is just happy to be on the road and hitting Grindr at every stop.”

“Straight people are getting way too comfortable”

Here was Sivan’s response.

“Straight people are getting way too comfortable,” he began.

“I released an album. I am touring the album with Charli XCX. We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out, by the way. The only city we’re flopping in is Nashville, and it’s at 78%,” he clarifies.

“But to say I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop, like, that’s genuinely homophobic,” Sivan continued. “It’s like a stereotype. Don’t sex shame me!”

“First of all, I don’t need to travel the country to get laid. I can get laid wherever I want! I’m going on tour because I released an album. Because people are buying tickets to come see the show. So, f*ck you.”

He added, “Also, and this is just a general note. If you say twink when you meant to say f*ggot, that’s still a slur. That’s like our word. I don’t think straight people should be using that.”

Celebritea Blinds appears to have now deleted her original video. Queerty has reached out to her for comment.

Fans applaud Sivan

Among those to comment on Sivan’s video was the official Grindr TikTok account. It simply said “Period,” in apparent agreement.

Singer Tove Love responded “Yes!” to Sivan’s video.

Someone else said, “I LOVE love love this era of celebrities calling out the media and fans. Keep going.” This is probably a reference to Chappell Roan recently calling out some fans for harassment.

Another added, “Genuinely so confused about the tour is flopping narrative bc my friends and i looked for tickets in 3 diff cities and they were all sold out!!”

Sivan and Charli XCX play the Place Bell arena in Laval, Quebec, this evening. Queerty checked and there are literally just a handful of tickets still on sale for the event that holds several thousand: well beyond the 95% capacity Sivan mentioned. There are also only a smattering of tickets left for next Monday’s show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Others said they would be booking to attend in Nashville, prompting a “Thank you” for Sivan in one reply.

Others agree that it was hard to believe Sivan would embark on a 22-date tour across North America because he’s desperate to sex.

“I was about to say ‘You think Troye needs to work THAT hard for a hookup?’” was one well-liked observation.

On X, others picked up on Sivan’s comments about stereotypes of gay men as sex-obsessed.

The over-sexualization of gay men desperately needs to be stopped! — actuallyjosh (@Concrete_Josh) September 14, 2024

oh he ate this. end the straights again — momo 💋 (@amazingmomo_) September 14, 2024

Anyway, if you were thinking of checking out Sivan and Charli on tour, there are just a few tickets left. Unless, of course, you fancy a trip to Nashville.

Enjoy a couple of their recent, respective tracks below.