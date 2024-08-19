It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

HE’S THE FULL PACKAGE: Jonathan Bailey revealed how he picked his prosthetic penis to film intimate scenes in Fellow Travelers. [Entertainment Weekly]

DEMURE DOLLARS: TikTok sensation Jools Lebron, who started the viral “demure/mindful” trend that everyone and their mother has jumped on, disclosed the instant fame has led to opportunities that will allow her to pay for the rest of her gender transition. [Variety]

TWINK TO TWUNK: Troye Sivan showed off his muscle transformation as he prepares to launch his Sweat tour with Charli XCX.

THE BIG O: Colman Domingo described his full circle moment with Oprah Winfrey as his mother used to write the media mogul in hopes that she would help his struggling career back in the day to becoming great friends on the set of The Color Purple and then having Oprah play his mother in an Audible series. [Buzzfeed]

GOOPED & GAGGED: This RuPaul’s Drag Race star just gave OnlyFans a new name. [INTO]

PAPI TIME: Ricky Martin shared a rare photo with kids Lucia and Renn, the two young children he shares with ex-husband Jwan Yosef, while frolicking in a swimming pool.

PICK YOUR FIGHTER: Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris on LGBTQ+ rights: A side-by-side comparison [LGBTQ Nation]

THE STAR REPORT: Gay television mogul Darren Star dropped tea on all the shows he created, including: Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Sex and the City, and Emily in Paris. [Vulture]

SHAVING VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal in a tank top shaving off his hair. Enjoy!

BLOWBACK: Blake Lively’s repeated use of a transphobic slur during the early days of her career have been dredged up and it’s causing even more backlash for the It Ends With Us star. [PageSix]

GAY ESCAPE: Here’s what you can expect on your first time visiting Provincetown. [GayCities]

CELEBRATION: Madonna celebrated her 66th birthday with a lavish party at Positano’s Villa TreVille resort in Italy with her children and rumored new boyfriend Akeem Morris. [People]