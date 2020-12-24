Trump appoints noted homophobe Marcus Bachman to HHS

Marcus Bachmann, husband of former Minnesota Rep. and one time GOP Presidential candidate Michelle Bachmann, just landed a job on the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities. Donald Trump appointed Bachman to the committee, which serves as part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The American Independent reports that the appointment of Bachmann comes as Trump continues to assault LGBTQ rights, right up into his final days in office. Bachmann, once referred to by gay columnist Dan Savage as a “tormented closet case,” runs a counseling clinic in his native Minnesota that specializes in faith-based conversion therapy of queer people.

“We have to understand: barbarians need to be educated,” Bachmann said of his LGBTQ people in 2010. “They need to be disciplined. Just because someone feels it or thinks it doesn’t mean that we are supposed to go down that road. That’s what is called the sinful nature. We have a responsibility as parents and as authority figures not to encourage such thoughts and feelings from moving into the action steps.”

Both the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association have denounced conversion therapy as an ineffective, torturous practice. His appointment to the committee should not come as a major surprise, given that wife Michelle called on Trump to reverse the LGBTQ agenda. Over the past four years, the Trump Administration has waged unyielding war on queer people, calling for a reinstatement of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the reversal of marriage equality, attacking the rights of transgender people at every opportunity.

Frankly, we’re wondering if Trump even realizes the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities is an advisory board, not a group for people with actual mental defects.