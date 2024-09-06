For a brief time, Alina Habba was a ubiquitous presence in MAGA World. But these days, Trump’s former lead attorney now only appears in public to be embarrassed.

The criminally convicted ex-president blasted his own lawyers Friday while they were standing directly behind him. Trump held his unhinged presser in the bowels of a Manhattan courthouse following a hearing over his attempt to overthrow the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case. A civil jury awarded the former journalist $5 million for damages caused by Trump’s alleged sexual abuse and defamation.

The court questioned the merits of Trump’s appeal, the Guardian reports.

Their skepticism didn’t make the 78-year-old felon very happy! He took out his frustrations on his lawyers, including Habba.

“I’m disappointed in my legal talent, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump ranted. “They’re good people, they’re talented people. Today at the trial they didn’t mention the dress. So the Monica Lewinsky-type dress was a big part of the trial, big, big part of the trial. I said, ‘Why didn’t you mention that?’ And I heard there was a dress involved and I wasn’t frightened at all because I did nothing with her.”

Trump continued to deny he knows Carroll, and ramble on about an apparently all-important dress.

“Never touched this woman, saw this woman — I had no idea who she was. ‘But they have a dress, sir.’ I said, ‘So what?’ ‘Well, sir, it’s very serious,'” Trump stammered. “They used that dress to try and intimidate me, they used that dress with the public, that dress was such a famous dress. It was Monica Lewinsky part two, the dress, and the judge wanted it for trial and it was going to go into trial and then they found out there was nothing on the dress, which I knew and then the judge wouldn’t allow it to be used so they used it as a cudgel, they used it as a hammer over my head.”

With Alina Habba looking on, Trump says he’s disappointed in the job his lawyers are doing. pic.twitter.com/lEwuxrZsHH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 6, 2024

Friday wasn’t the first time Trump or people around the disgraced ex-prez have criticized Habba’s legal acumen. She was skewered for her performance representing Trump in a separate defamation trial against Carroll, in which a jury awarded her $83.5 million in damages. (A separate jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll at Bergdorf Goodman in 1991.)

“From my perspective, I would regret having her represent him,” said one of Trump’s former attorneys. “I think in both these trials, he was essentially un-defended.”

Plucked from obscurity, Habba arrived on Trump’s radar after she tricked an employee of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster into signing an NDA in a parking lot after alleging she was sexually assaulted by a manager.

For a short time, she was also filling in for MIA Melania, appearing at her boss’ political events and even accompanying him to his tacky New Year’s Eve party featuring Vanilla Ice. (Speaking of tacky Mar-a-Lago parties, Habba is a mainstay at the gaudy resort. Notably, she was photographed at a holiday party, alongside her bestie…ex-RHONJ embarrassment Siggy Flicker.)

Trump appeared to fire Habba following his disastrous January defamation trail, but she’s remained in his orbit. Now a campaign advisor, she’s spent her recent time on the trail parroting Trump’s racist insults about Kamala Harris.

As far as Trump’s other legal woes, the judge overseeing his criminal hush money case postponed his sentencing Friday until after Election Day.

Still, Judge Juan Merchant blasted Trump’s arguments as a “litany of perceived and unsubstantiated grievances.”

Is there any doubt Habba was involved there, too?