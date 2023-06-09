Trump being indicted during Pride Month has Gay Twitter™ reacting in kind

Donald Trump is our most indicted president.
A federal grand jury charged Trump Thursday with seven total counts regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to obstruct the government from retaining them. The indictment is a whopping 37 counts, and Trump is charged with violating the Espionage Act, making false statements and obstruction.
Last November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump’s handling of the documents. He is the first former president to face federal charges.
The indictment reaches back to January 2021, when Trump was leaving office. Boxes of documents were shipped to Mar-a-Lago, his home and resort in Florida, along with other materials from his time in the White House. That May, the National Archives and Records Administration notified Trump’s attorneys that he may have improperly taken government records. After months of negotiations, Trump’s lawyers arranged for 15 of the boxes to be sent back to Washington D.C. Archivists found that 14 of the boxes contained classified papers.
That sparked an investigation into whether Trump mishandled the documents. Though Trump’s team insisted he had returned all classified materials–one of Trump’s attorneys signed an attestation in June 2022 that no other documents were at Mar-a-Lago–the Justice Department gathered evidence that documents were still being withheld.
Last August, federal agents raided Mar-a-Lago, and found more than 100 additional classified papers in a storage room and Trump’s office.
While Trump has proclaimed his innocence, his team’s efforts to stonewall the investigation failed. He’s slated to appear in court in Miami Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.
On Friday, CNN obtained audio of a 2021 meeting in which Trump boasted about retaining “secret” military information that he hadn’t declassified, directly contradicting his claims of innocence.
Earlier this year, local prosecutors in New York filed 30 more than 30 felony charges against Trump in relation to his hush payments to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.
In addition, Trump is being investigated by a Georgia prosecutor regarding his efforts to overturn the state’s election results in 2020. In a taped phone call, Trump pressured a Georgia official to “find” him enough votes to win the state, which he lost to Joe Biden.
Oh, and Trump is also being investigated for his actions around Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters raided the Capital in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.
The clear front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential race, Trump’s legal issues promise to hang over his entire campaign. Sad!
People were coming up to me, grown men with tears in their eyes, and saying, “Sir, no president has ever been indicted as many times as you.”— Rob (@n0_pROBlem) June 9, 2023
2 Comments
Mister P
I’m not sure we should rejoice that trump has been indicted, but we can be happy that we are a country of laws and no one is above them.
abfab
Except for the rich.