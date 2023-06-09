Trump being indicted during Pride Month has Gay Twitter™ reacting in kind

Donald Trump is our most indicted president.

A federal grand jury charged Trump Thursday with seven total counts regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to obstruct the government from retaining them. The indictment is a whopping 37 counts, and Trump is charged with violating the Espionage Act, making false statements and obstruction.

Last November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate Trump’s handling of the documents. He is the first former president to face federal charges.

The indictment reaches back to January 2021, when Trump was leaving office. Boxes of documents were shipped to Mar-a-Lago, his home and resort in Florida, along with other materials from his time in the White House. That May, the National Archives and Records Administration notified Trump’s attorneys that he may have improperly taken government records. After months of negotiations, Trump’s lawyers arranged for 15 of the boxes to be sent back to Washington D.C. Archivists found that 14 of the boxes contained classified papers.

That sparked an investigation into whether Trump mishandled the documents. Though Trump’s team insisted he had returned all classified materials–one of Trump’s attorneys signed an attestation in June 2022 that no other documents were at Mar-a-Lago–the Justice Department gathered evidence that documents were still being withheld.

Last August, federal agents raided Mar-a-Lago, and found more than 100 additional classified papers in a storage room and Trump’s office.

While Trump has proclaimed his innocence, his team’s efforts to stonewall the investigation failed. He’s slated to appear in court in Miami Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.

On Friday, CNN obtained audio of a 2021 meeting in which Trump boasted about retaining “secret” military information that he hadn’t declassified, directly contradicting his claims of innocence.

Earlier this year, local prosecutors in New York filed 30 more than 30 felony charges against Trump in relation to his hush payments to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.

In addition, Trump is being investigated by a Georgia prosecutor regarding his efforts to overturn the state’s election results in 2020. In a taped phone call, Trump pressured a Georgia official to “find” him enough votes to win the state, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Oh, and Trump is also being investigated for his actions around Jan. 6, 2021, when his supporters raided the Capital in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

The clear front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential race, Trump’s legal issues promise to hang over his entire campaign. Sad!

Scroll down for reaction to Trump’s ongoing woes…

it's has been a very bad day for MAGA. First, it was Pat Robertson's death, and now, Donald Trump's indictment on Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/jBlHB0IeC8 — gregoire. ???? (@mistergeezy) June 9, 2023

Trump faces a sort of modified Dictator's Dilemma: win the 2024 election or face prison time. — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 9, 2023

‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time. pic.twitter.com/KdodRiwrjd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2023

Trump was indicted on the same day Pat Robertson died, during Pride month. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) June 9, 2023

Marion "Pat" Robertson is dead; Donald Trump is facing federal indictment, and the Supreme Court decided to not gut Voting Right Act!



Come through, Pride! Come through! — Cain Marko (?? Montréal June 9-13) (@CainMarkoXXX) June 9, 2023

Donald Trump indicted on at least 7 Federal Charges by Grand Jury in Florida.

Happy #Pride Month! pic.twitter.com/ocqR5EZueM — Jake Thomas (@WhoisJakeThomas) June 8, 2023

(me doing illegal crimes) lol you guys it’s literally illegal for me to be doing these crimes — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2023

People were coming up to me, grown men with tears in their eyes, and saying, “Sir, no president has ever been indicted as many times as you.” — Rob (@n0_pROBlem) June 9, 2023

Pat Robertson has been sent to hell, Donald Trump has been indicted. Could #Pride get any better? The

arc of justice is a rainbow.? pic.twitter.com/328b4iM2mq — Victoria Brownworth ??? (@VABVOX) June 9, 2023

News of Trump's indictment should send a shockwave through his original 2016 base of document-handling policy compliance die-hards. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 9, 2023

“He must be ripping his wig out right now.” – my mom rn https://t.co/nWFo1Km3KC — Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) June 9, 2023

in less than a month, the same people acting outraged about a leader facing consequences will be celebrating american independence from an absolute monarch and i think that’s beautiful — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 9, 2023

Pat Robertson’s death raises serious questions over who will lead the charge to “blame the gays” for Trump’s federal indictment. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 9, 2023

It’s Pride Month.

Pat Robertson is dead.

The Voting Right Act is winning.

Donald Trump is under federal indictment.

I’m watching live drag.



Happy Thursday! pic.twitter.com/1RuoDfjVek — That Gay Guy Candle Co. (@gayguycandleco) June 9, 2023