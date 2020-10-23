Trump and Biden face off on a ballroom runway in viral video

A video that turned up on social media a couple of days ago has gone viral. Offering some light relief in the run-up to November 3rd, it presents the top politicians in the U.S. taking part in the “2020 Congressional Ball” – with the “legendary House of Democrats” competing against the “legendary House of Republicans”.
Enjoy Biden, Trump, Harris, Pelosi and Pence facing off on a ballroom runway.
View this post on Instagram
Related: ‘Pose’ stars Angelica Ross, Indya Moore criticize Emmy noms for ignoring trans actors
The video was posted to Instagram by user @bellbivdevote, with the simple caption: “Vote!”
One of those to comment was singer Ricky Martin, who posted a laughing emoji and ‘Thank u’. Among those to share it are Jada Pinkett Smith, Janet Jackson and Laverne Cox, with Cox saying, “I have to be honest. I have utter election fatigue. I want this thing to be over like last year. But this video had me full on cackling. It’s not over. Gurl Vote honey!”
Another to share it was actor and singer Billy Porter, who famously plays the role of Pray Tell in Pose. Porter’s re-edited version features him offering commentary in his role as a ballroom MC.
View this post on Instagram
Remixed by Me! The category is…… Presidential realness!!!! Who will get 10’s across the board as they eat the girls on the dance floor! Are you ready for a legendary battle CHILDREN? Cast your votes Hennys because this is the ball of our lives! WERK!!!! . . . . #BillyPorter #Werk #Vote2020 #TheCategoryIs #Yaaas #Vogue #DanceBattle #10sAcrossTheBoard #Legendary #Debate2020 #Debate #BidenHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Remix #Pose
Related: Right-wing host calls photo of Biden kissing son “creepy;” Twitter shuts him down perfectly
2 Comments
Fname Optional Lname
This! Exactly what I needed to see to start my day! Kamila Harris and A.O.C. are LIVING. Joe Biden slays the house down boots and you know Ms. Pence and Lady Mitch are green with envy!
Cam
I think they made Pence look too masculine.