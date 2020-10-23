Trump and Biden face off on a ballroom runway in viral video

A video that turned up on social media a couple of days ago has gone viral. Offering some light relief in the run-up to November 3rd, it presents the top politicians in the U.S. taking part in the “2020 Congressional Ball” – with the “legendary House of Democrats” competing against the “legendary House of Republicans”.

Enjoy Biden, Trump, Harris, Pelosi and Pence facing off on a ballroom runway.

View this post on Instagram V O T E ! A post shared by Vote !!! (@bellbivdevote) on Oct 21, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

The video was posted to Instagram by user @bellbivdevote, with the simple caption: “Vote!”

One of those to comment was singer Ricky Martin, who posted a laughing emoji and ‘Thank u’. Among those to share it are Jada Pinkett Smith, Janet Jackson and Laverne Cox, with Cox saying, “I have to be honest. I have utter election fatigue. I want this thing to be over like last year. But this video had me full on cackling. It’s not over. Gurl Vote honey!”

Another to share it was actor and singer Billy Porter, who famously plays the role of Pray Tell in Pose. Porter’s re-edited version features him offering commentary in his role as a ballroom MC.

